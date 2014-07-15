Survey of Health Insurance Marketplace Assister Programs
Table A1. Eligibility Determinations Observed by Assister Programs
Proportion of clients with eligibility determination
Eligible for qualified health plan (QHP) and premium tax credit (PTC)
Eligible for QHP, income too high to qualify for PTC
Eligible for Medicaid or CHIP
Income too high for Medicaid and too low for PTC (“coverage gap”)
|Few or none
|10%
|65%
|16%
|41%
|41%
|Some, but less than half
|40%
|26%
|33%
|36%
|36%
|Most
|38%
|3%
|38%
|12%
|12%
|All or nearly all
|8%
|0%
|6%
|1%
|1%
|DK/NA
|5%
|5%
|6%
|10%
|10%
|Table A2. Topics on which Assister Programs Would Like Additional Training
|Topic
|% Programs
|Assisting people with post-enrollment questions about their health plan
|41%
|Tax filing issues
|41%
|Immigration-related eligibility
|39%
|Qualified health plan features and how to distinguish differences between plan options
|39%
|Appeals
|36%
|Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) eligibility
|35%
|Medicare-related issues
|34%
|Low health insurance literacy
|34%
|Exemptions
|33%
|Eligibility for premium tax credits and cost sharing reductions
|32%
|Special enrollment periods
|27%
|Using the on-line application system
|26%
|Availability of employer sponsored coverage
|25%
|Assisting people who need translation services
|12%
|Providing culturally competent assistance
|11%
|Using the paper application
|11%
|Accessibility for people with disabilities
|8%
|Privacy and security
|6%
|There are no additional topics or issues for which we would like additional training
|8%
|Other
|7%
|Table A3. Importance of Coordination to Effectiveness of Assistance Activities
|Importance of Coordination
|Planning Outreach Events
|Developing Consumer Information Material
|Scheduling Appointments for Enrollment Assistance
|Resolve complex questions and problems
|Assure availability of translation services
|Assure accessible services for people with disabilities
|Very important
|50%
|38%
|29%
|50%
|25%
|25%
|Somewhat important
|30%
|32%
|23%
|31%
|22%
|22%
|Not very important
|10%
|16%
|22%
|8%
|20%
|20%
|Not at all important
|5%
|9%
|22%
|8%
|24%
|25%
|DK/NA
|4%
|5%
|4%
|3%
|8%
|8%
|Table A4. Percentage of Programs Conducting Assistance Activities
|Activity
|Programs that Never Coordinated
|Programs that Coordinated a Few Times
|Programs that Coordinated Numerous times on Ad Hoc Basis
|Programs that Coordinated Numerous Times on Regular Basis
|Outreach to individuals and families
|50%
|81%a
|91%ab
|94%abc
|Help with post-enrollment problems
|67%
|74%
|78%
|86%ab
|Help with appeals of eligibility determinations
|45%
|53%
|65%ab
|71%ab
|Help other Assister Programs
|20%
|40%a
|63%ab
|66%abc
|Outreach to small businesses
|11%
|30%a
|34%a
|41%ab
|a indicates a statistically significant difference from “Never”, p<.05
b indicates a statistically significant difference from “A few times”, p<.05
c indicates a statistically significant difference from “Numerous, ad hoc”, p<.05
|Table A5. How Assister Programs View Balance of Privacy Rules and Ability to Conduct Assistance
|Level of Balance
|% Programs
|The balance was about right
|58%
|The balance tipped too much in favor of privacy and security, limiting ability to track clients and provide follow up assistance
|40%
|The balance tipped too much in favor of Assister access to PII, reducing privacy and security of client information
|2%
|Table A6. Likelihood Assister Programs Will Continue for 2014-2015 Open Enrollment
|Likelihood
|All Programs
|CAC
|FQHC
|IPA, Navigator, FEAP
|Very likely
|76%
|71%
|88%ac
|72%
|Somewhat likely
|8%
|10%b
|5%
|8%
|Somewhat unlikely
|2%
|3%
|0%
|2%
|Very unlikely
|3%
|2%
|1%
|5%b
|Not sure
|11%
|14%
|5%
|12%
|a indicates a statistically significant difference from CAC, p<.05
c indicates a statistically significant difference from IPA, Navigator, FEAP, p<.05
|Table A7. Number of Assister Programs that Expect Staff to Continue Working During 2014-2015 Open Enrollment
|Assister Staff Who Will Continue
|% Programs
|Almost all will continue
|65%
|Most will continue, some will not
|20%
|Some will continue, most will not
|7%
|Almost none will continue
|1%
|DK/NA
|7%
|Table A8. Reasons Consumers Sought Help and Problems Assister Programs Found Most Difficult to Help With
|Reason
|% Programs who say most/nearly all clients sought help for this reason
|% Programs who say this reason was the most difficult to help with
|Limited understanding of ACA
|87%
|27%
|Help understanding/evaluating plan choices
|83%
|37%
|Lack of confidence to apply on one’s own
|80%
|—
|Online technical difficulties
|65%
|55%
|Problems persisting after contacting call center
|49%
|—
|Questions relating to household income
|49%
|13%
|Medicaid eligibility questions
|49%
|16%
|Questions relating to defining household members
|44%
|8%
|Lack of internet access at home
|41%
|17%
|Tax-related question
|26%
|14%
|Need translation assistance
|18%
|13%
|Question related to verifying immigration status
|10%
|22%
|Help filing exemption
|10%
|7%
|Questions related to ESI/COBRA
|8%
|17%
|Other ID proofing question (not immigration related)
|7%
|19%
|Help with disability
|5%
|3%
|Table A9. Sources and Usefulness of Technical Assistance for Assister Programs
|Technical Assistance Offered by Marketplace
|Outside Sources of Technical Assistance
|Resource
|% Programs Using Resource
|% Rating Very or Somewhat Helpful*
|Resource
|% Programs Using Resource
|% Rating Very or Somewhat Helpful*
|Online resources, tips, updates for Assisters
|57%
|90%
|State primary care association
|15%
|94%
|Newsletter for Assisters
|51%
|88%
|Other Assister Programs
|27%
|93%
|Webinars for Assisters
|66%
|87%
|HRSA
|15%
|93%
|Periodic networking meetings with other Assisters
|31%
|84%
|Technical Assistance offered by other private entities
|9%
|92%
|Regular calls with Marketplace staff
|37%
|82%
|Brokers and agents
|13%
|92%
|Ad hoc calls with Marketplace staff
|19%
|82%
|State insurance department
|11%
|90%
|Help line dedicated for Assisters
|43%
|77%
|Tax preparation organizations
|6%
|81%
|State Marketplace call center
|46%
|69%
|Health insurance company help lines
|18%
|79%
|Federal Marketplace Call Center
|50%
|69%
|State Medicaid agency
|36%
|73%
|* percentage based on respondents who used the resource
|Table A10. Assister Program Responses to Open Ended Questions about What Worked Well and What Changes Would Help them be More Effective
|Feature or Resource
|Percent of Assister Programs
|Briefly describe up to 3 things the Marketplace did that helped make the work of your Assister Program more effective
|Training (net)
|40%
|Updated training/webinars
|25%
|Initial training
|9%
|Call Center (net)
|39%
|Call center was helpful, generally
|25%
|Dedicated line for Assister Programs
|12%
|Assister Resources (net)
|18%
|Consumer materials by Marketplace
|10%
|Online resources for Assisters
|6%
|Funding for Assisters
|2%
|Marketplace Website
|16%
|Online application
|8%
|Live “chat” feature
|2%
|QHP “window shopping” feature
|2%
|Coordinating Assisters (net)
|14%
|Regular calls to share information
|10%
|Formal networking of Assister Programs
|3%
|Marketplace staff responsiveness
|5%
|Outreach by Marketplace (net)
|5%
|NA
|11%
|Briefly describe up to 3 things the Marketplace might change to help make the work of your Assister Program more effective
|Call Center (net)
|48%
|Strengthen staff training
|25%
|Provide dedicated line for Assisters
|16%
|More call center staff
|12%
|Website (net)
|42%
|Fix website glitches
|22%
|Create portal for Assister online access
|11%
|Create live “chat” functionality
|5%
|Training (net)
|27%
|Make available for initial certification, updates
|14%
|More in-depth training on specific topics
|7%
|Training version of online application
|6%
|Assister Resources (net)
|12%
|More funding for Assister Programs
|6%
|More printed resources for consumers
|5%
|Increase number of Assister Programs
|2%
|Policy Changes (net)
|8%
|Improve Marketplace staff responsiveness
|2%
|Conduct appeals of eligibility denials
|1%
|Clearer consumer notices
|1%
|Improve Coordination with Medicaid
|7%
|Increase Outreach by Marketplace
|6%
|Coordinate Assister Programs
|5%
|NA
|6%
|Briefly describe up to 3 practices of your Assister Program that you would recommend as best practices to others
|Model Work Practices
|50%
|Scheduling strategies
|20%
|Pre-screen clients to prepare for their appointment
|10%
|Professional standards
|10%
|Periodic meetings to coordinate Program staff
|6%
|Hiring practices
|6%
|Specialization of Assister staff
|4%
|Strategic Partnerships
|33%
|Community partners for outreach
|26%
|Community partners for expertise
|6%
|Counseling Skills
|11%
|Training
|11%
|Develop Helpful Forms/Worksheets
|10%
|Casework Strategies
|7%
|NA
|13%