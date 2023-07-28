Medicaid Enrollment and Unwinding Tracker

On July 28, 2023, CMS released the first set of state unwinding data as required by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 (CAA). As part of a broad set of unwinding reporting requirements, states are required to submit monthly reports to CMS that will be used to monitor unwinding metrics through June 2024. The data released by CMS come from these monthly reports and include:

The number of renewals due each month;

The number of people whose coverage was renewed, including through ex parte processes and through renewal forms;

The number of disenrollments broken out by those who were determined ineligible and those disenrolled for procedural reasons; and

The number of renewals that remain pending.

Figure 1 below shows the cumulative renewal outcomes as reported by CMS. CMS has indicated it will release additional data each month during the unwinding period; we will update the figure below as new data become available.

Data released by CMS may differ from data posted on the State Enrollment and Unwinding Data Tab of the KFF Unwinding Tracker for a number of reasons including the following: