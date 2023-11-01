Medicaid Enrollment and Unwinding Tracker

The data presented here are monthly unwinding and enrollment data published by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). These data may differ from data posted on the “Overview” tab and “State Data” tab in the KFF Unwinding Tracker, which present data reported on state websites when state-reported data are more up-to-date. See the “About the Data” tab for more information about the data used in this tracker.

Jump to:

Federal Data on Renewal Outcomes

Federal Enrollment Data

Federal Data on Renewal Outcomes

On July 28, 2023, CMS released the first set of state unwinding data as required by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 (CAA). As part of a broad set of unwinding reporting requirements, states are required to submit monthly reports to CMS that will be used to monitor unwinding metrics through June 2024. The data released by CMS come from these monthly reports and include:

Figure 1 below shows the cumulative renewal outcomes as reported by CMS. CMS will release additional data each month during the unwinding period, typically with a three-to-four month lag. We will update the figure below as new data become available.

Federal Enrollment Data

Medicaid/CHIP enrollment data for all 50 states and the District of Columbia are reported by CMS as part of the Performance Indicator project. However, these data lag by three-to-four months. The figure below shows enrollment from February 2020, prior to the start of the pandemic and implementation of the continuous enrollment provision. Medicaid/CHIP enrollment peaked at 94.5 million people in April 2023, the month following the end of continuous enrollment, which was an increase of 23.1 million enrollees or 32.4% from February 2020.

Back to top