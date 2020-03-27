menu

Medicaid and CHIP Eligibility, Enrollment, and Cost Sharing Policies as of January 2020: Findings from a 50-State Survey

Tricia Brooks, Lauren Roygardner, Samantha Artiga , Olivia Pham, and Rachel Dolan
Published: Mar 26, 2020

Introduction

This 18th annual survey of the 50 states and DC provides data on Medicaid and CHIP eligibility, enrollment, renewal, and cost-sharing policies as of January 2020 and highlights changes in 2019 and over the past decade, under the ACA. The report is based on a telephone survey of state Medicaid and CHIP program officials conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families during January 2020. It includes findings in three key areas: Medicaid and CHIP eligibility, enrollment and renewal processes, and premiums and cost-sharing. State-specific information is available in Appendix Tables 1-19. The report includes policies for children, pregnant women, parents, and other adults under age 65 who are determined eligible based on Modified Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI) financial eligibility rules; it does not include policies for groups eligible through Medicaid pathways for seniors and individual eligible based on a disability (non-MAGI groups).

Executive Summary Medicaid/CHIP Eligibility

