menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Medicaid and CHIP Eligibility, Enrollment, and Cost Sharing Policies as of January 2020: Findings from a 50-State Survey

Tricia Brooks, Lauren Roygardner, Samantha Artiga , Olivia Pham, and Rachel Dolan
Published: Mar 26, 2020

Trend and State-by-State Tables

Table A: Trends in State Medicaid and CHIP Eligibility, Enrollment, and Renewal Policies, July 2000 – January 2020

Table 1: Income Eligibility Limits for Children’s Health Coverage as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level, January 2020

Table 2: State Adoption of Optional Medicaid and CHIP Coverage for Children, January 2020

Table 3: Medicaid and CHIP Coverage for Pregnant Women and Medicaid Family Planning Expansion Programs, January 2020

Table 4: Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Adults as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level, January 2020

Table 5: Coordination between Medicaid and Other Systems, January 2020

Table 6: Online and Telephone Medicaid Applications for Children, Pregnant Women, Parents, and Expansion Adults, January 2020

Table 7: Features of Online Medicaid Accounts, January 2020

Table 8: Mobile Access to Online Medicaid Applications and Accounts, January 2020

Table 9: Income Verification and Real-Time Eligibility Determinations, January 2020

Table 10: Medicaid Renewal Processes and Use of Periodic Data Matches Between Renewals for Children, Pregnant Women, Parents, and Expansion Adults, January 2020

Table 11: State Adoption of Options to Promote Continuity of Coverage for Children, Pregnant Women, Parents, and Expansion Adults, January 2020

Table 12: Presumptive Eligibility in Medicaid and CHIP, January 2020

Table 13: Premium, Enrollment Fee, and Cost Sharing Requirements for Children, January 2020

Table 14: Premiums and Enrollment Fees for Children at Selected Income Levels, January 2020

Table 15: Disenrollment Policies for Non-Payment of Premiums in Children’s Coverage, January 2020

Table 16: Cost Sharing Amounts for Selected Services for Children at Selected Income Levels, January 2020

Table 17: Cost Sharing Amounts for Prescription Drugs for Children at Selected Income Levels, January 2020

Table 18: Premium and Cost Sharing Requirements for Selected Services for Section 1931 Parents, January 2020

Table 19: Premium and Cost Sharing Requirements for Selected Services for Medicaid Adults, January 2020

Executive Summary

Topics

Tags

DOWNLOAD

Also of Interest

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.