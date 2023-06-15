The KFF Survey of Consumer Experiences with Health Insurance interviewed adults with Employer-sponsored, Marketplace, Medicare and Medicaid health insurance coverage. The demographics of these insured populations differ, which is important context for understanding the findings in this report. For example, adults with employer-sponsored insurance (ESI) are higher income and generally healthier, whereas Medicaid enrollees tend to be younger, more female, have lower incomes, and are more likely to describe their health as “fair” or “poor.” Those with Marketplace coverage have mixed income levels and are generally healthy while adults with Medicare also have mixed income levels, but are mainly over the age of 65.