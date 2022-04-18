Kaye Pestaina

Kaye is a Vice President at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) where she co-directs its new Program on Patient and Consumer Protections. Kaye has more than 25 years of experience in health law and policy as well as employee benefits law.

Prior to joining KFF, she was a Principal in Mercer’s Government and Human Services Consulting (GHSC) Group as well as Mercer’s Law and Policy Group. At GHSC she worked with government clients in the Policy and Operations practice to design and implement healthcare programs. In Mercer’s Law and Policy Group she was a national legal and regulatory resource for Mercer consultants and clients on employer health plan benefit design and administration and federal and state private insurance coverage reforms including the Affordable Care Act, HIPAA privacy and security, mental health parity, and the Employee Retirement Income and Security Act (ERISA).

Prior to joining Mercer, she worked in senior roles in the federal government implementing provisions of the Affordable Care Act that impact private health coverage—first at the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO) at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and then in the Healthcare and Insurance office at the Office of Personnel Management.

Kaye was also Vice President at the Segal Company where she worked with public sector, union and corporate clients on healthcare compliance matters. Prior to that she was an attorney in the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) at the U.S. Labor Department, where she developed and analyzed regulatory and legislative proposals on ERISA and health benefits. Prior to that she was a trial attorney enforcing provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act in the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, and before that, a litigation associate at DLA Piper. She received her B.A. from Cornell University and her J.D. from Harvard Law School.