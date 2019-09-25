2019 Employer Health Benefits Survey

In addition to any required premium contributions, most covered workers must pay a share of the cost for the medical services they use. The most common forms of cost sharing are: deductibles (an amount that must be paid before most services are covered by the plan), copayments (fixed dollar amounts), and coinsurance (a percentage of the charge for services). Sometimes cost sharing forms are mixed, such as assessing coinsurance for a service up to a maximum amount, or assessing coinsurance or copayment for a service, whichever is higher. The type and level of cost sharing often vary by the type of plan in which the worker is enrolled. Cost sharing may also vary by the type of service, such as office visits, hospitalizations, or prescription drugs.

The cost-sharing amounts reported here are for covered workers using in-network services. Plan enrollees receiving services from providers that do not participate in plan networks often face higher cost sharing and may be responsible for charges that exceed the plan’s allowable amounts. The framework of this survey does not allow us to capture all of the complex cost-sharing requirements in modern plans, particularly for ancillary services (such as durable medical equipment or physical therapy) or cost-sharing arrangements that vary across different settings (such as tiered networks). Therefore, we do not collect information on all plan provisions and limits that affect enrollee out-of-pocket liability.

GENERAL ANNUAL DEDUCTIBLES FOR WORKERS IN PLANS WITH DEDUCTIBLES We consider a general annual deductible to be an amount that must be paid by enrollees before most services are covered by their health plan. Non-grandfathered health plans are required to cover some services, such as preventive care, without cost sharing. Some plans require enrollees to meet a service-specific deductible, such as for prescription drugs or hospital admissions, in lieu of or in addition to a general annual deductible. As discussed below, some plans with a general annual deductible for most services exclude specified classes of care from the deductible, such as prescriptions or physician office visits. In 2019, 82% of covered workers are enrolled in a plan with a general annual deductible for single coverage, similar to the percentage last year (85%) and much higher than the percentage ten years ago (63%) [Figure 7.2]. The percentages of covered workers enrolled in a plan with a general annual deductible for single coverage are similar for small firms (3-199 workers) (83%) and large firms (200 or more workers) (81%) [Figure 7.2]. The likelihood of being in a plan with a general annual deductible varies by plan type. Fifty-two percent of covered workers in HMOs do not have a general annual deductible for single coverage, compared to 24% of workers in POS plans and 15% of workers in PPOs [Figure 7.1].

For covered workers in a plan with a general annual deductible, the average annual deductible for single coverage is $1,655, similar to the average deductible ($1,573) last year [Figure 7.3] and [Figure 7.10]. For covered workers in plans with a general annual deductible, the average deductibles for single coverage are $1,200 in HMOs, $1,206 in PPOs, $1,857 in POS plans, and $2,486 in HDHP/SOs [Figure 7.6]. The average deductibles for single coverage are higher across plan types for covered workers in small firms than for covered workers in large firms. For covered workers in PPOs with a general annual deductible, for example, the average deductible for single coverage in small firms is considerably higher than the average deductible in large firms ($1,767 vs. $983) [Figure 7.6]. Overall, for covered workers in plans with a general annual deductible, the average deductible for single coverage in small firms ($2,271) is higher than the average deductible in large firms ($1,412) [Figure 7.3]. The average general annual deductible for single coverage for covered workers in plans with a general annual deductible has increased 36% over the past five years, from $1,217 in 2014 to $1,655 in 2019 [Figure 7.9].



GENERAL ANNUAL DEDUCTIBLES AMONG ALL COVERED WORKERS As discussed above, the share of covered workers in plans with a general annual deductible has increased significantly over time, from 63% in 2009 to 82% in 2019 [Figure 7.2]. The average deductible amounts for covered workers in plans with a deductible have also increased, over the period, from $826 in 2009 to $1,655 in 2019 [Figure 7.10]. Neither trend by itself, however, captures the full impact of changes in deductibles on covered workers. We can look at the average impact of both trends together on covered workers by assigning a zero deductible value to covered workers in plans with no deductible and looking at how the resulting averages change over time. These average deductible amounts are lower in any given year but the changes over time reflect both the higher deductibles in plans with a deductible and the fact that more workers face them. Using this approach, the average general annual deductible for single coverage for all covered workers in 2019 is $1,396, similar to the amount last year ($1,350) [Figure 7.10]. The 2019 value is 41% higher than the average general annual deductible of $989 in 2014 and 162% higher than the average general annual deductible of $533 in 2009 [Figure 7.10].

Another way to look at deductibles is the percentage of all covered workers who are in a plan with a deductible that exceeds certain thresholds. Fifty-five percent of covered workers are in plans with a general annual deductible of $1,000 or more for single coverage, similar to the percentage last year [Figure 7.13]. Over the past five years, the percentage of covered workers with a general annual deductible of $1,000 or more for single coverage has grown 34%, from 41% to 55% [Figure 7.13]. Workers in small firms are considerably more likely to have a general annual deductible of $1,000 or more for single coverage than workers in large firms (68% vs. 50%) [Figure 7.12]. In 2019, 28% of covered workers are enrolled in a plan with a deductible of $2,000 or more, similar to the percentage last year (26%) [Figure 7.15]. This percentage is much higher for covered workers in small firms (45% vs. 22%) [Figure 7.12].



GENERAL ANNUAL DEDUCTIBLES AND ACCOUNT CONTRIBUTIONS One of the reasons for the growth in general annual deductibles has been the growth in enrollment in HDHP/SOs, which have higher deductibles than other plans. While growing deductibles in other plan types generally increases enrollee out-of-pocket liability, the shift in enrollment to HDHP/SOs does not necessarily do so because many HDHP/SO enrollees receive an account contribution from their employers, which in essence reduces the high cost sharing in these plans. Twenty-one percent of covered workers in an HDHP with an HRA and 2% of covered workers in an HSA-qualified HDHP receive an account contribution from their employer for single coverage at least equal to their deductible, while another 22% of covered workers in an HDHP with an HRA and 23% of covered workers in an HSA-qualified HDHP receive account contributions that, if applied to their deductible, would reduce the deductible to $1,000 or less [Figure 7.17]. If we reduce the general annual deductibles by employer account contributions, the percentage of covered workers with a deductible of $1,000 or more would be reduced from 55% to 47% [Figure 7.13] and [Figure 7.14].



GENERAL ANNUAL DEDUCTIBLES FOR WORKERS ENROLLED IN FAMILY COVERGE General annual deductibles for family coverage are structured in two primary ways: (1) with an aggregate family deductible, the out-of-pocket expenses of all family members count against a specified family deductible amount, and the deductible is considered met when the combined family expenses exceed the deductible amount; (2) with a separate per-person family deductible, each family member is subject to a specified deductible amount before the plan covers expenses for that member, although many plans consider the deductible for all family members met once a specified number (typically two or three) of family members meet their specified deductible amount. In most plan types, relatively few covered workers are in plans without a general annual deductible for family coverage: 15% of covered workers in PPOs, and 24% of covered workers in POS plans. As defined, all covered workers in HDHP/SOs have a general annual deductible for family coverage [Figure 7.21].

Among covered workers enrolled in family coverage, the percentages of covered workers in a plan with an aggregate general annual deductible are 27% for workers in HMOs; 49% for workers in PPOs; 58% for workers in POS plans; and 81% for workers in HDHP/SOs [Figure 7.21]. The average deductible amounts for covered workers in plans with an aggregate annual deductible for family coverage are $2,905 for HMOs; $2,883 for PPOs; $4,347 for POS plans; and $4,779 for HDHP/SOs [Figure 7.22]. Deductible amounts for aggregate family deductibles are similar to last year for each plan type.

For covered workers in plans with an aggregate deductible for family coverage, the average annual family deductibles in small firms are higher than the average annual family deductibles in large firms for covered workers in PPOs and HDHP/SOs [Figure 7.22].

Among covered workers enrolled in family coverage, the percentages of covered workers in plans with a separate per-person annual deductible for family coverage are 21% for workers in HMOs; 35% for workers in PPOs; 18% for workers in POS plans; and 19% for workers in HDHP/SOs [Figure 7.21]. The average deductible amounts for covered workers in plans with separate per-person annual deductibles for family coverage are $881 for HMOs; $1,091 for PPOs; $1,932 for POS plans; and $3,078 for HDHP/SOs [Figure 7.22]. Most covered workers in plans with a separate per-person annual deductible for family coverage have a limit for the number of family members required to meet the separate deductible amounts [Figure 7.25]. Among those covered workers in plans with a limit on the number of family members, the most frequent number of family members required to meet the separate per-person deductible is two [Figure 7.26].



CHARACTERISTICS OF GENERAL ANNUAL DEDUCTIBLES The majority of covered workers with a general annual deductible are in plans where the deductible does not have to be met before certain services, such as physician office visits or prescription drugs, are covered. Majorities of covered workers (82% in HMOs, 77% in PPOs, 68% in POS plans, and 56% in HDHP/HRAs) that are enrolled in plans with general annual deductibles are in plans where the deductible does not have to be met before physician office visits for primary care are covered [Figure 7.28]. Similarly, among workers with a general annual deductible, large shares of covered workers in HMOs (92%), PPOs (91%), POS plans (90%), and HDHP/HRAs (83%) are enrolled in plans where the general annual deductible does not have to be met before prescription drugs are covered [Figure 7.28].



HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS AND OUTPATIENT SURGERY Whether or not a worker has a general annual deductible, most workers face additional types of cost sharing (such as a copayment, coinsurance, or a per diem charge) when admitted to a hospital or having outpatient surgery. The distribution of workers with cost sharing for hospital admissions or outpatient surgery does not equal 100%, as workers may face a complex combination of types of cost sharing. For this reason, the average copayment and coinsurance rates include workers who may have a combination of these types of cost sharing.

Beginning in 2017, to reduce the burden on respondents, we revised the survey to ask about cost sharing for hospital admissions and outpatient surgery only for their largest health plan type; previously, we asked for this information for each of the plan types that they offered.

For hospital admissions, 66% of covered workers have coinsurance and 14% have a copayment. Lower percentages of workers have per day (per diem) payments (5%), a separate hospital deductible (1%), or both a copayment and coinsurance (7%), while 15% have no additional cost sharing for hospital admissions after any general annual deductible has been met [Figure 7.29]. For covered workers in HMOs, copayments are more common (42%) and coinsurance (22%) is less common than the average for all covered workers [Figure 7.29] and [Figure 7.31]. HDHP/SOs, on average, have a different cost-sharing structure than other plan types for hospital admissions. Only 2% of covered workers in HDHP/SOs have a copayment for hospital admissions, lower than the average for all covered workers [Figure 7.29]. The average coinsurance rate for a hospital admission is 20%, the average copayment is $326 per hospital admission, and the average per diem charge is $475 [Figure 7.32]. Seventy-five percent of workers enrolled in a plan with a per diem for hospital admissions have a limit on the number of days a worker must pay the amount [Figure 7.33].

The cost-sharing provisions for outpatient surgery are similar to those for hospital admissions, as most workers have coinsurance or copayments. In 2019, 16% of covered workers have a copayment and 67% have coinsurance for outpatient surgery. In addition, 6% have both a copayment and coinsurance, while 16% have no additional cost sharing after any general annual deductible has been met [Figure 7.30] and [Figure 7.31]. For covered workers with cost sharing for outpatient surgery, the average coinsurance rate is 19% and the average copayment is $180 [Figure 7.32].



COST SHARING FOR PHYSICIAN OFFICE VISITS The majority of covered workers are enrolled in health plans that require cost sharing for an in-network physician office visit, in addition to any general annual deductible. The most common form of physician office visit cost sharing for in-network services is a copayment. Sixty-seven percent of covered workers have a copayment for a primary care physician office visit and 25% have coinsurance. For office visits with a specialty physician, 66% of covered workers have a copayment and 26% have coinsurance [Figure 7.36]. Covered workers in HMOs, PPOs, and POS plans are much more likely to have copayments for both primary care and specialty care physician office visits than workers in HDHP/SOs. For primary care physician office visits, 15% of covered workers in HDHP/SOs have a copayment, 68% have coinsurance, and 15% have no cost sharing after the general annual plan deductible is met [Figure 7.36]. Among covered workers with a copayment for in-network physician office visits, the average copayment is $25 for primary care and $40 for specialty physician office visits [Figure 7.37], similar to the amounts last year. Among covered workers with coinsurance for in-network physician office visits, the average coinsurance rates are 18% for a visit with a primary care physician and 19% for a visit with a specialist [Figure 7.37], similar to the rates last year.

