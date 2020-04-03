menu

Long-Term Trends in Employer-Based Coverage

Matthew Rae , Daniel McDermott, Larry Levitt , and Gary Claxton
Published: Apr 03, 2020

As the economic consequences of COVID-19 continue to play out, many households may lose access to employer sponsored coverage. Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates a record number of jobless claims, suggesting a marked increase in unemployment over the next couple of months and potentially longer. Our updated brief examines long-term trends in employer-based coverage and offer rates over the last two decades. It also looks at the types of households which may be vulnerable as employer coverage continues to change and the economy responds to the pandemic.

