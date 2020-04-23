menu

COVID-19 and Workers at Risk: Examining the Long-Term Care Workforce

Sarah True, Juliette Cubanski , Rachel Garfield , Matthew Rae , Gary Claxton, Priya Chidambaram, and Kendal Orgera
Published: Apr 23, 2020

Table 1: Number and Share of Long-Term Care Workers, by Setting and Job Category
Number of workers Skilled nursing facilities Assisted living facilities Home health
Total, all categories 4,538,000 1,889,000 1,156,000 1,493,000
Aides and personal care workers 2,424,000 49% 37% 72%
Direct contact support workers 593,000 17% 22% 2%
Health care providers 651,000 19% 8% 13%
Social and behavioral health workers 152,000 2% 9% 1%
Other support workers and managers 719,000 14% 24% 12%
NOTE: Number of workers rounded to nearest thousand.
SOURCE: KFF analysis of American Community Survey, 2018.
Table 2: Characteristics of LTC Workers, by Occupational Category
LTC workers overall Occupational Category
Number Percent Aides and personal care workers Direct contact support workers Health care providers Social and behavioral health workers Other support workers and managers
Total, all LTC workers 4,538,000 100% 2,424,000 593,000 651,000 152,000 719,000
Sex
   Male 803,000 18% 12% 33% 14% 28% 25%
   Female 3,735,000 82% 88% 67% 86% 72% 75%
   Age group
   Under age 50 2,832,000 62% 65% 56% 61% 68% 58%
   50-64 1,366,000 30% 28% 35% 31% 26% 33%
   65+ 340,000 8% 7% 9% 7% 6% 9%
Race/ethnicity
   White non-Hispanic 2,362,000 52% 43% 55% 65% 61% 65%
   Black non-Hispanic 1,188,000 26% 32% 24% 18% 25% 16%
   Hispanic 607,000 13% 16% 14% 7% 10% 11%
   Other race/ethnicity 381,000 8% 9% 7% 11% 5% 8%
Poverty status
   Below poverty 474,000 10% 15% 10% 4% 4% 4%
   100% – below 200% 973,000 21% 27% 26% 9% 15% 12%
   200% – below 400% 1,583,000 35% 36% 38% 27% 39% 33%
   400% or more 1,508,000 33% 22% 26% 60% 42% 50%
Education level
   Less than high school 465,000 10% 13% 19% 2% 2% 4%
   High school graduate 1,314,000 29% 35% 41% 6% 13% 21%
   Some college 1,786,000 39% 43% 28% 41% 26% 36%
   Bachelor’s degree or more 973,000 21% 9% 11% 51% 59% 39%
NOTE: Number of workers rounded to nearest thousand. Numbers may not sum due to rounding. Data for other racial/ethnic groups includes American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and multiple races.
SOURCE: KFF analysis of American Community Survey, 2018.
