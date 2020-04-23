COVID-19 and Workers at Risk: Examining the Long-Term Care Workforce
|Table 1: Number and Share of Long-Term Care Workers, by Setting and Job Category
|Number of workers
|Skilled nursing facilities
|Assisted living facilities
|Home health
|Total, all categories
|4,538,000
|1,889,000
|1,156,000
|1,493,000
|Aides and personal care workers
|2,424,000
|49%
|37%
|72%
|Direct contact support workers
|593,000
|17%
|22%
|2%
|Health care providers
|651,000
|19%
|8%
|13%
|Social and behavioral health workers
|152,000
|2%
|9%
|1%
|Other support workers and managers
|719,000
|14%
|24%
|12%
|NOTE: Number of workers rounded to nearest thousand.
SOURCE: KFF analysis of American Community Survey, 2018.
|Table 2: Characteristics of LTC Workers, by Occupational Category
|LTC workers overall
|Occupational Category
|Number
|Percent
|Aides and personal care workers
|Direct contact support workers
|Health care providers
|Social and behavioral health workers
|Other support workers and managers
|Total, all LTC workers
|4,538,000
|100%
|2,424,000
|593,000
|651,000
|152,000
|719,000
|Sex
|Male
|803,000
|18%
|12%
|33%
|14%
|28%
|25%
|Female
|3,735,000
|82%
|88%
|67%
|86%
|72%
|75%
|Age group
|Under age 50
|2,832,000
|62%
|65%
|56%
|61%
|68%
|58%
|50-64
|1,366,000
|30%
|28%
|35%
|31%
|26%
|33%
|65+
|340,000
|8%
|7%
|9%
|7%
|6%
|9%
|Race/ethnicity
|White non-Hispanic
|2,362,000
|52%
|43%
|55%
|65%
|61%
|65%
|Black non-Hispanic
|1,188,000
|26%
|32%
|24%
|18%
|25%
|16%
|Hispanic
|607,000
|13%
|16%
|14%
|7%
|10%
|11%
|Other race/ethnicity
|381,000
|8%
|9%
|7%
|11%
|5%
|8%
|Poverty status
|Below poverty
|474,000
|10%
|15%
|10%
|4%
|4%
|4%
|100% – below 200%
|973,000
|21%
|27%
|26%
|9%
|15%
|12%
|200% – below 400%
|1,583,000
|35%
|36%
|38%
|27%
|39%
|33%
|400% or more
|1,508,000
|33%
|22%
|26%
|60%
|42%
|50%
|Education level
|Less than high school
|465,000
|10%
|13%
|19%
|2%
|2%
|4%
|High school graduate
|1,314,000
|29%
|35%
|41%
|6%
|13%
|21%
|Some college
|1,786,000
|39%
|43%
|28%
|41%
|26%
|36%
|Bachelor’s degree or more
|973,000
|21%
|9%
|11%
|51%
|59%
|39%
|NOTE: Number of workers rounded to nearest thousand. Numbers may not sum due to rounding. Data for other racial/ethnic groups includes American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, and multiple races.
SOURCE: KFF analysis of American Community Survey, 2018.