Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Assessing PEPFAR’s Impact: Analysis of Economic and Educational Spillover Effects in PEPFAR Countries

William Crown , Jennifer Kates , Allyala Nandakumar , Gary Gaumer , and Dhwani Hariharan
Published: Dec 12, 2022

Figure A1: GDP Per Capita Growth Rate,1990-2018, PEPFAR and Comparison Countries

Figure A2: Share of Primary School Age Girls Out-of-School,1990-2018, PEPFAR and Comparison Countries

Figure A3: Share of Primary School Age Boys Out-of-School,1990-2018, PEPFAR and Comparison Countries

Figure A4: Share of Females Employed,1991-2018, PEPFAR and Comparison Countries

Figure A5: Share of Males Employed,1991-2018, PEPFAR and Comparison Countries

