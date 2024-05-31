Global Health Policy Quiz
What percentage of the U.S. federal budget is spent on global health activities?
Which government provides the largest amount of funding to address global health challenges around the world?
What is PEPFAR?
Which region of the world receives the largest amount of U.S. government funding for global health?
Which of these diseases affecting humans has been eradicated?
What region has the highest rate of death among children under 5 years old?
In how many countries around the world does the U.S. government implement global health programs?
Which of the following is not a service the U.S. government supports with its global health funding?
Which U.S. global health program receives the greatest amount of funding?
Which of the following organizations is the main international body charged with providing leadership on global health, including setting norms and standards?
Historically, U.S. funding for global health has represented less than 1% of the federal budget.
The U.S. government has historically been the single largest donor to health and is also the largest donor to multilateral health organizations such as the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) is the U.S. government's initiative, first authorized by Congress in 2003, to address HIV/AIDS in developing countries. It is the single largest effort by any nation to address a single disease internationally.
Most U.S. government funding for global health is provided to Africa.
In 1980, the World Health Assembly (WHA) accepted scientific certification that smallpox had been eradicated worldwide. Polio, a highly infectious and sometime deadly disease that has plagued the world since ancient times, is at very low levels today. A global push for polio eradication is underway; if eradicated, it would be the second time in history, after smallpox, that a disease affecting humans has been eradicated.
Almost all child deaths (99%) occur in less developed regions, with Africa being the hardest hit region, followed by Southern Asia and South-Eastern Asia.
The U.S. government implements global health programs in more than 60 countries around the world.
Since 1973, U.S. law has prohibited the use of U.S. government funding to pay for the performance of abortion as a method of family planning or to motivate or coerce any person to practice abortion.
U.S. government funding for HIV/AIDS, through PEPFAR (the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief), comprises the largest portion of the global health budget. Bilateral HIV funding has historically accounted for the largest share of the U.S. budget for global health, and additional funding is provided to HIV through contributions to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
The WHO provides international leadership on global health matters, shaping the health research agenda, setting norms and standards, providing technical support to countries, and monitoring and assessing health trends. The U.S. was a founding member of the WHO and serves on its Executive Board.