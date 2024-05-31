Global Health Policy Quiz

Despite significant improvements to health throughout the world over the century, many global health challenges remain, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. The United States government has been engaged in global health activities for more than 100 years and its involvement has grown considerably over time. How much do you know about U.S. efforts to improve health around the world?





1 What percentage of the U.S. federal budget is spent on global health activities? Less than 1% 1-10% 11-25% More than 25% Don't know Historically, U.S. funding for global health has represented less than 1% of the federal budget.

2 Which government provides the largest amount of funding to address global health challenges around the world? United States United Kingdom China France Don't know The U.S. government has historically been the single largest donor to health and is also the largest donor to multilateral health organizations such as the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

3 What is PEPFAR? The U.S. government’s program to address Neglected Tropical Diseases The U.S. government’s program to address food security The U.S. government’s program to address HIV/AIDS The U.S. government’s program to address maternal and child health Don't know The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) is the U.S. government's initiative, first authorized by Congress in 2003, to address HIV/AIDS in developing countries.

4 Which region of the world receives the largest amount of U.S. government funding for global health? South and Central Asia Africa East Asia and the Pacific Western Hemisphere Don't know Most U.S. government funding for global health is provided to Africa.

5 Which of these diseases affecting humans has been eradicated? HIV/AIDS Polio Smallpox Tuberculosis Don't know In 1980, the World Health Assembly (WHA) accepted scientific certification that smallpox had been eradicated worldwide.

6 What region has the highest rate of death among children under 5 years old? Asia Latin America Sub-Saharan Africa Middle East and North Africa Don't know Almost all child deaths (99%) occur in less developed regions, with Africa being the hardest hit region.

7 In how many countries around the world does the U.S. government implement global health programs? Fewer than 10 countries About 20 countries About 40 countries More than 60 countries Don't know The U.S. government implements global health programs in more than 60 countries around the world.

8 Which of the following is not a service the U.S. government supports with its global health funding? Insecticide treated bed nets HIV treatment Abortion Micronutrient supplementation Don't know Since 1973, U.S. law has prohibited the use of U.S. government funding to pay for the performance of abortion as a method of family planning or to motivate or coerce any person to practice abortion.

9 Which U.S. global health program receives the greatest amount of funding? Maternal health Malaria Family Planning HIV/AIDS Don't know U.S. government funding for HIV/AIDS, through PEPFAR (the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief), comprises the largest portion of the global health budget.

10 Which of the following organizations is the main international body charged with providing leadership on global health, including setting norms and standards? The World Bank The World Health Organization (WHO) The National Institutes of Health (NIH) The Pan American Health Organization Don't know The WHO provides international leadership on global health matters, shaping the health research agenda, setting norms and standards, providing technical support to countries, and monitoring and assessing health trends.