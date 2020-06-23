Misinformation Hinders COVID-19 Response In Africa As Cases Rise; India Reporting Record Numbers; Physical Distancing Rules Spark Debate In U.K.; Saudi Arabia To Limit Hajj Attendance; U.S. Cases Continue To Rise, Sharply In Some States

AFRICA

Quartz Africa: With over 250,000 cases, misinformation is compromising Africa’s Covid-19 response (Kazeem, 6/22).

The Telegraph: Coronavirus infections pick up speed across Africa (Brown/Newey, 6/22).

U.N. News: COVID ‘exacerbating existing vulnerabilities’ in Central African Republic: Lacroix (6/22).

ASIA

ABC’s RN Breakfast: Why so many Indonesian children are dying from COVID-19 (Kelly, 6/23).

ABC (Australia): Why are so many Indonesian children dying from coronavirus? (Walden/Souisa, 6/18).

Foreign Policy: India Has Bungled Its Coronavirus Crisis (Parohit, 6/22).

New York Times: Under Coronavirus Lockdown, a Philippine Priest Hits the Streets (Aznar/Ives, 6/22).

Reuters: India reports record coronavirus cases, embassies warn on stretched hospitals (Pal, 6/22).

EUROPE

AP: German state governor orders lockdown measures in region that saw big COVID-19 outbreak at slaughterhouse (6/23).

Wall Street Journal: U.K. Bolsters Foreign-Takeover Defenses as Pandemic Drives Protectionist Moves (Dummett, 6/22).

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Rips Through Italy’s Postwar Entrepreneurial Generation (Sylvers, 6/22).

Washington Post: Two meters? One meter plus? Social distancing rules prompt fierce debate in U.K. (Booth/Spolar, 6/22).

LATIN AMERICA

Reuters: Brazilians flock to beach as WHO says country undercounting coronavirus surge (Gaier et al., 6/22).

Science: ‘It’s a nightmare.’ How Brazilian scientists became ensnared in chloroquine politics (Wessel, 6/22).

MIDDLE EAST

AP: Saudi Arabia: Hajj will see at most ‘thousands’ due to virus (Batrawy, 6/23).

New York Times: Saudi Arabia Drastically Limits Hajj Pilgrimage to Prevent Viral Spread (Hubbard, 6/22).

Washington Post: Saudi Arabia announces drastic curbs to numbers for annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca (Dadouch, 6/23).

NORTH AMERICA

Al Jazeera: ‘Snowballing’ coronavirus cases in U.S. states as hospitals fill (6/22).

AP: Surging U.S. virus cases raise fear that progress is slipping (Lush et al., 6/23).

The Hill: U.S. COVID-19 cases rise, marking ugly contrast with Europe (Sullivan, 6/22).

New Humanitarian: At the U.S.-Mexico border, asylum chaos and coronavirus fear (Driver, 6/22).

STAT: As Covid-19 devastates communities of color, the government’s minority health experts are conspicuously quiet (Facher, 6/22).

Washington Post: Amid threats and political pushback, public health officials are leaving their posts (Weiner/Cha, 6/22).