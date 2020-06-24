E.U. May Ban American Travelers As Some U.S. States See Record Numbers Of COVID-19 Cases; Judge Orders Brazil President To Wear Mask; Yemen Facing Increased Cases As Aid Funding Depleted

AFRICA

Reuters: All African countries now have coronavirus lab testing capacity — WHO chief (Paravicini, 6/24).

U.N. News: Devastating South Sudan coronavirus deaths,’a tragedy that can be prevented,’ Security Council hears (6/23).

ASIA

Al Jazeera: Indonesia children at risk as COVID-19 disrupts vaccination drive (Washington, 6/23).

CNN: The country where hundreds of thousands of people haven’t heard of Covid-19 (Watson, 6/24).

The Guardian: Pakistan Covid-19 doctors witness black market deals in blood plasma (Ellis-Petersen/Baloch, 6/23).

New Humanitarian: How do you translate a pandemic? (Dore, 6/23).

NPR: Leaders Want Internet Ban Lifted In Rohingya Area As COVID-19 Misinformation Spreads (Sullivan, 6/24).

EUROPE

New York Times: E.U. May Bar American Travelers as It Reopens Borders, Citing Failures on Virus (Stevis-Gridneff, 6/23).

New York Times: U.K. Leader Lifts Wide Variety of Coronavirus Restrictions (Landler/Castle, 6/23).

Wall Street Journal: Rise in Coronavirus Cases in Berlin Fuels Concern About Second Wave (Pancevski, 6/23).

Wall Street Journal: French Contact-Tracing App Struggles with Slow Adoption. It Isn’t Alone (Schechner, 6/23).

LATIN AMERICA

AFP: Judge orders Brazil’s Bolsonaro to wear mask (6/23).

New York Times: Virus Gains Steam Across Latin America (Ahmed et al., 6/23).

Vox: How Bolsonaro has left Brazil’s Indigenous people vulnerable in the pandemic (Castro, 6/23).

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Races Across Brazil and Latin America, a Warning to Poor Nations (Magalhaes et al., 6/23).

Washington Post: Chile celebrated success against the coronavirus — and began to open up. Infections have soared (Bartlett, 6/23).

MIDDLE EAST

Al Jazeera: Yemen coronavirus cases expected to surge as U.N. aid dries up (Al-Shamahi, 6/24).

New York Times: The Hajj Pilgrimage Is Canceled, and Grief Rocks the Muslim World (Hubbard/Walsh, 6/23).

PBS NewsHour: War-ravaged Yemen facing deadly new threat in COVID-19 (Ferguson, 6/23).

NORTH AMERICA

CNN: Coronavirus pandemic could lead to up to 500,000 fewer U.S. births, study suggests (Howard, 6/23).

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Cases Hit Daily Records in Some U.S. States (Ansari, 6/23).

Washington Post: Seven states report highest coronavirus hospitalizations since pandemic began (Knowles et al., 6/23).

Xinhua: New York Times slams U.S. policy of mass deportations as “public health hazard” (6/23).