Former U.S. Diplomats, European Leaders Call For Loosening Of Iran Sanctions; France Sees Worst Day Of Coronavirus Deaths So Far; New Zealand Pursues Elimination Strategy

AFRICA

PRI: What the U.S. can learn from West Africa to slow the spread of coronavirus (4/6).

Reuters: Lockdowns: Saving lives, but ruining livelihoods in Africa (Akwagyiram et al., 4/7).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Coronavirus: Africa braces for impact ‘like nothing we have seen’ (Bhalla/Goering, 4/6).

ASIA

New York Times: CIA Hunts for Authentic Virus Totals in China, Dismissing Government Tallies (Barnes, 4/2).

NPR: Japan’s Shinzo Abe Will Declare State Of Emergency As Coronavirus Cases Surge (Neuman/Kuhn, 4/6).

Washington Post: New Zealand isn’t just flattening the curve. It’s squashing it (Fifield, 4/7).

Washington Post: Japan opts for emergency but ‘no lockdown’ — keeping its eye on the economy (Denyer, 4/7).

EUROPE

The Hill: France reports its worst day of coronavirus deaths so far (Bowden, 4/6).

New York Times: Spain’s Coronavirus Crisis Accelerated as Warnings Went Unheeded (Minder, 4/7).

NPR: Moscow Has Most Of Russia’s COVID-19 Cases, But Work Stoppages Are Nationwide (Maynes, 4/6).

NPR: Irish Leader Returns To Medicine To Help Battle COVID-19 Pandemic (Romo, 4/6).

PRI: Emergency authoritarianism? Hungary’s Orbán uses coronavirus to seize more power (Barry, 4/6).

Reuters: Coronavirus pandemic is historical test for E.U., Merkel says (Rinke et al., 4/6).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: As coronavirus spreads, some Venezuelans opt to return home (Alvarez, 4/6).

The Guardian: Brazil coronavirus: medics fear official tally ignores ‘a mountain of deaths’ (Phillips, 4/4).

PRI: Bolsonaro is still downplaying coronavirus. Many worry about the impact on the most vulnerable (Fox, 4/6).

MIDDLE EAST

NPR: Social Distancing Is A Distant Dream In Pakistan’s Urban Slums (Hadid/Sattar, 4/6).

PRI: ‘I am lucky I survived’: Voices from Iran, one of the worst-hit COVID-19 countries (Jaafari, 4/6).

Reuters: Iran supreme leader approves tapping sovereign wealth fund to fight coronavirus (Dehghanpisheh, 4/6).

U.N. News: Syria: Warring parties failed to abide by international law over hospital attacks (4/6).

Washington Post: Former U.S. diplomats and European leaders call for easing sanctions against Iran (Morello, 4/6).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: 3M, U.S. reach agreement that allows mask exports to Canada (Gillies, 4/7).