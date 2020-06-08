New Zealand Declared Virus-Free, Loosens Restrictions; World Looks To Learn Lessons After Asian, European Nations Loosen Lockdowns; Latin American Nations See Increase In Cases; U.S., Mexico Border Areas See Heavy Impacts

AFRICA

AP: Africa’s essential truckers say they face virus stigma (Muhumuza/Odula, 6/7).

Devex: In Uganda, refugee programs struggle with social distancing norms (Okereke, 6/8).

DW: Coronavirus Special Podcast #19 | When COVID-19 and Ebola strike at the same time (Nebe, 6/5).

Global Press Journal: Mobile Money Shields Some Zambians from Coronavirus, Endangers Others (Phiri, 6/7).

ASIA

ABC (Australia): How Australia’s ‘panic and neglect’ funding cycle has left us vulnerable to pandemics like coronavirus (McNeill et al., 6/7).

BBC: Coronavirus ‘second wave’: What lessons can we learn from Asia? (Ontiveros, 6/7).

The Guardian: New Zealand drops Covid-19 restrictions after nation declared ‘virus-free’ (Graham-McLay, 6/8).

Reuters: Exclusive: Half of Singapore’s new COVID-19 cases are symptomless, taskforce head says (Geddie, 6/8).

Reuters: India overtakes Italy’s coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms (Jadhav, 6/6).

VOA: Japan Announces Plans for COVID-19 Vaccinations by June 2021 (6/5).

Wall Street Journal: ‘Worse Than a War Zone’: Covid-19 Batters India’s Mumbai City (Pokharel/Roy, 6/7).

EUROPE

Wall Street Journal: Putin’s Global Ambitions Are Upended by Coronavirus’s Heavy Toll in Russia (Trofimov/Grove, 6/6).

Washington Post: Coronavirus infections haven’t spiked since Europe loosened lockdowns. There are many theories about why (Harlan et al., 6/5).

LATIN AMERICA

Bloomberg: It’s Covid Code Red in Latin America With No Signs of Peaking (Brice/Boyd, 6/6).

The Guardian: Cuba sets example with successful program to contain coronavirus (Augustin, 6/7).

Reuters: Chile coronavirus death toll jumps sharply after new cases added (Ramos, 6/7).

MIDDLE EAST

AFP: Iran says virus uptick due to increased testing (6/7).

NORTH AMERICA

The Atlantic: America Is Giving Up on the Pandemic (Madrigal/Meyer, 6/7).

New York Times: Mexico’s Leftist Leader Rejects Big Spending to Ease Virus’s Sting (Ahmed, 6/8).

New York Times: Coronavirus Jumps the Border, Overwhelming Hospitals in California (Jordan, 6/7).

New York Times: The Top Doctor Who Aced the Coronavirus Test (Porter, 6/5).

Wall Street Journal: California and Some Other States See Coronavirus Cases Rise (Ansari/Abbott, 6/7).

Wall Street Journal: Covid-19 Stalks Large Families in Rural America (Lovett et al., 6/7).

Washington Post: Shutdowns prevented 60 million coronavirus infections in the U.S., study finds (Achenbach, 6/8).

Washington Post: ‘I have never felt so helpless’: Front-line workers confront loss (Cha et al., 6/7).