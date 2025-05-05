Medicaid Covers at Least One in Five Hospital Inpatient Days in Nearly Every State

The House and Senate are working on legislation to meet the requirements in the budget resolution, specifying cuts to Medicaid of up to $880 billion or more over 10 years. Large reductions in Medicaid spending are likely to have direct implications for the 83 million people covered by Medicaid, state budgets, and health care providers, including hospitals. Medicaid accounted for about one fifth (19%) of all spending on hospital care in 2023 and cuts to payments for care or loss of coverage could have implications for hospitals’ finances, the cost and quality of care, and people’s ability to access hospital services. There could be consequences for the broader economy too given that hospitals are the sixth largest employer in the country across industry subsectors.

To inform these discussions, this analysis describes the percent of inpatient hospital days that are covered by Medicaid (also referred to as the “Medicaid inpatient share”), nationally and by state. The analysis uses Medicare cost report data from 2023 (the most recent year available) and focuses on hospitals that are non-federal (see Methods for more details about the hospitals included and analysis).

Medicaid covered at least one in five inpatient hospital days in 48 states and the District of Columbia (hereafter referred to as a state) in 2023. Medicaid covered at least 25% of inpatient days in 30 states and at least 30% of days in 10 states (see Figure 1). The Medicaid share ranged from 11% in Wyoming to 37% in New Mexico. Medicaid covered about one in four (26% of) inpatient days nationally. Variation across states is driven by Medicaid eligibility levels—including whether a state has opted to expand under the Affordability Care Act—as well as demographics. Medicaid’s share of hospital use is likely higher than its share of hospital revenues in part because Medicaid payment rates are generally lower than what commercial insurers pay.

States with the highest Medicaid shares included a mixture of red and blue states. For example, among the 10 states with Medicaid shares of at least 30%, five were states that voted for President Trump in the 2024 election (Alaska, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nevada, and Oklahoma) and five were states that voted for Vice President Harris (California, Colorado, DC, New Mexico, and New York).

Medicaid covered about four in ten (41% of) births nationally in 2023, almost half (47%) of births in rural areas, and at least 40% of births in 26 states according to prior KFF analysis. The vast majority of births occur in hospitals.

With hospital care accounting for about one third of Medicaid spending in 2023, large Medicaid cuts would be likely to affect hospitals. Some policy options under discussion would affect hospitals directly by reducing the payments made to hospitals through managed care organizations (by limiting what are known as state directed payments) or restricting states’ ability to fund Medicaid through provider taxes, which often support higher payments for hospitals. Also being considered are options to reduce federal spending on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Medicaid expansion, which has helped improve hospital finances and may have especially benefited rural hospitals. The hospital industry has been lobbying Congress against proposed cuts, arguing that reductions in Medicaid spending would threaten access to hospital care for all patients—not just Medicaid beneficiaries—and the National Rural Health Association has argued that Medicaid spending reductions would lead rural hospitals to reduce or eliminate the services they offer or close altogether.

Also on the horizon is the expiration of the enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies in 2026; there would likely be implications for hospitals if the subsidies are allowed to expire, as the number of uninsured people would increase by 3.8 million per year on average according to Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projections.

