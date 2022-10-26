Zachary Levinson is the Project Director of a new initiative at KFF examining the business practices of hospitals and other providers and their impact on costs and affordability. Dr. Levinson has conducted research and analysis relating to the financial performance of hospitals and health systems, health care prices and reimbursement, hospital market consolidation, provider relief funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, and other topics that have bearing on access to affordable health care. His work has been published in Health Affairs, Health Services Research, JAMA, the American Journal of Public Health, and Healthcare.

Prior to joining to KFF, Dr. Levinson was an Associate Economist at the RAND Corporation. He also worked at KFF earlier in his career as a Policy Analyst with the Program on Medicare Policy. Dr. Levinson has a B.A. in Political Science from Washington University in St. Louis, an M.P.P. from The University of Chicago, an M.A. in Economics from the University of Michigan, and a Joint Ph.D. in Economics and Health Services Organization and Policy from the University of Michigan.