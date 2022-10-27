Scott Hulver is a Policy Analyst focusing on the business practices of hospitals and other providers and their impact on costs and affordability. They perform policy and legal analysis on issues related to hospital finances, antitrust trends, hospital prices, and patient access to care.

Prior to joining KFF, Scott obtained a J.D. from the Loyola University Chicago School of Law, where they focused on antitrust and health law and policy. During law school, Scott worked with Loyola’s Health Justice Project—a medical-legal partnership to improve social determinants of health—and interned with Public Citizen’s Access to Medicines team. Scott has a B.A. in Computer Science with a minor in Economics from Oberlin College.