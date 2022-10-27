Jamie Godwin is a Senior Analyst focusing on the business practices of hospitals and other providers and their impact on costs and affordability. Dr. Godwin uses economic modeling and data analytics and visualization to address policy questions related to healthcare markets, pricing, affordability, spending, and access to care.

Prior to joining KFF, Dr. Godwin completed a doctoral program in Health Policy and Management at the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). During his doctoral studies, Dr. Godwin conducted research at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research and the University of California, Berkeley Petris Center on Health Care Markets and Consumer Welfare, and he published his work in Health Services Research; the Journal of Health Politics, Policy, and Law; and INQUIRY. In addition to his academic training, Dr. Godwin brings industry experience to KFF, having previously worked on electronic medical records implementation at Epic Systems and on health benefits consulting at Managed Care Advisors. Dr. Godwin has a B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he double majored in economics and history.