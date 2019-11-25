The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

Key Facts

Although the U.S. has been involved in efforts to address the global AIDS crisis since the mid-1980s, the creation of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) in 2003 marked a significant increase in funding and attention to the epidemic.

PEPFAR is the largest commitment by any nation to address a single disease in the world; to date, its funding has totaled more than $90 billion, including funding for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), to which the U.S. government is the largest donor. PEPFAR is credited with saving millions of lives and helping to change the trajectory of the global HIV epidemic.

First authorized in 2003, the program has been reauthorized three times: in 2008, 2013, and most recently in December 2018.

U.S. funding for PEPFAR was $6.78 billion in FY 2019, up from $2.19 billion in FY 2004; this includes contributions to the Global Fund.

While viewed as one of the most significant and successful global health initiatives ever undertaken, PEPFAR faces several issues and challenges, including how best to: accelerate progress toward epidemic control in the context of flat or potentially reduced budgets; support and strengthen country ownership and sustainability; address the needs of young women and adolescents, as well as key populations; and leverage partnerships with the public and private sectors.

Global Situation

HIV, the virus that causes AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), has become one of the world’s most serious health and development challenges. Today, there are approximately 37.9 million people living with HIV, and tens of millions of people have died of AIDS-related causes since the beginning of the epidemic (see the KFF fact sheet on the global HIV epidemic).

Box 1: Snapshot of Global Epidemic Today Number of people living with HIV: 37.9 million

Number of people newly infected with HIV: 1.7 million

Number of AIDS-related deaths: 770,000

Number of people with HIV on treatment: 23.3 million NOTES: Reflects 2018 data.

U.S. Government Efforts

Although the U.S. has been involved in efforts to address the global HIV/AIDS crisis since the mid-1980s, the creation of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) in 2003 marked a significant increase in funding and attention to the epidemic. PEPFAR, the U.S. government’s global effort to combat HIV and the largest global health program devoted to a single disease, is credited with saving millions of lives and helping to change the trajectory of the global HIV epidemic. It was announced in January 2003 during President George W. Bush’s State of the Union and authorized by Congress that same year through the Leadership Act (see Table 1).The Leadership Act governs PEPFAR’s HIV response, as well as U.S. participation in the Global Fund (an independent, international multilateral financing institution that provides grants to countries to address HIV, TB, and malaria) and bilateral assistance for TB and malaria programs. Congress has updated, extended, and made changes to the program through the Lantos-Hyde Act of 2008, the PEPFAR Stewardship Act of 2013, and the PEPFAR Extension Act of 2018, which goes through FY 2023. See Table 1 (see KFF brief on PEPFAR reauthorization).

Table 1: PEPFAR Legislation Full Title Authorization Level Public Law # Years United States Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Act of 2003

“The Leadership Act” $15 billion P.L. 108-25 FY04–FY08 Tom Lantos and Henry J. Hyde United States Global Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Reauthorization Act of 2008

“The Lantos-Hyde Act” $48 billion P.L. 110-293 FY09–FY13 PEPFAR Stewardship and Oversight Act of 2013

“The PEPFAR Stewardship Act” Did not specify authorization for funding* P.L. 113-56 FY14–FY18 PEPFAR Extension Act of 2018

“The PEPFAR Extension Act” Did not specify authorization for funding* P.L. 115-305 FY19–FY23 NOTES: * Congress effectively authorizes funding when it appropriates funding for a purpose. See the KFF brief on PEPFAR Reauthorization, https://www.kff.org/global-health-policy/issue-brief/pepfar-reauthorization-side-by-side-of-existing-legislation/.

Organization

PEPFAR’s original authorization established new structures and authorities, consolidating all U.S. bilateral and multilateral activities and funding for global HIV/AIDS. Several U.S. agencies, host country governments, and other organizations are involved in implementation.

PEPFAR is overseen by the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator, who is appointed by the President, confirmed by the Senate, and reports directly to the Secretary of State, as established through PEPFAR’s authorizing legislation. The Coordinator, presently Deborah Birx, holds the rank of Ambassador and leads the Office of the Global AIDS Coordinator (OGAC) at the Department of State. Currently the Coordinator is dual-hatted as the U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy. The Coordinator has primary responsibility for the oversight and coordination of all U.S. global HIV activities and funding across multiple U.S. implementing agencies and departments. In addition, the Coordinator serves as the U.S. Government’s board member to the Global Fund (the U.S. Government holds a permanent seat on the Global Fund’s Board).

In addition to the Department of State, other implementing departments and agencies for HIV activities include: the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID); the Department of Health and Human Services, primarily through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and National Institutes of Health (NIH); the Departments of Labor, Commerce, and Defense (DoD); and the Peace Corps.

Strategy

PEPFAR is currently guided by two main strategies: the overarching strategy laid out in PEPFAR 3.0 – Controlling the Epidemic: Delivering on the Promise of an AIDS-free Generation and a complementary, more targeted strategy for accelerating implementation of PEPFAR efforts in certain high-burden countries laid out in The PEPFAR Strategy for Accelerating HIV/AIDS Epidemic Control (2017-2020). PEPFAR 3.0 focuses on achieving epidemic control (defined by the program to be reached when the total number of new HIV infections falls below the total number of deaths from all causes among people with HIV) of the global HIV epidemic through a focus on transparency, accountability, and impact. It also sets five core priorities for the program:

Focusing on adolescent girls and women, with an emphasis on creating gender equity; Improving the lives of children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS; Addressing the needs of key populations, with an emphasis on ensuring human rights and leaving no one behind; Using data for impact in order to accelerate progress; and Leveraging partnerships to enhance sustainability of PEPFAR and other global HIV efforts.

PEPFAR’s 2017-2020 strategy outlines its plan to accelerate implementation in a subset of 13 PEPFAR countries that, according to PEPFAR data, show the greatest potential to achieve epidemic control by 2020: Botswana, Côte d’Ivoire, Haiti, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Rwanda, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. The strategy emphasizes accelerating testing and treatment strategies, expanding prevention, using quality data, engaging with faith-based organizations and the private sector, and strengthening policy and financial contributions by partner countries. It is also intended to align with the UNAIDS 90-90-90 targets.

Key Activities and Results

PEPFAR activities focus on expanding access to HIV prevention, treatment, and care interventions. These include provision of antiretroviral treatment, pre-exposure prophylaxis, voluntary male circumcision, and condoms (see Table 2). In addition, PEPFAR has launched specific initiatives in key strategic areas. For example, in 2015, PEPFAR launched DREAMS, a public-private partnership that aims to reduce HIV infections in adolescent girls and young women.

The latest results reported by PEPFAR indicate that it has, as of September 2018:

supported testing services for nearly 95 million people;

prevented more than 2.4 million babies from being born with HIV, who would have otherwise been infected;

provided care for more than 6.8 million orphans and vulnerable children (OVC);

supported training for more than 270,000 new health care workers; and

supported antiretroviral treatment for more than 14.6 million people.

Table 2: Key PEPFAR-Funded HIV Interventions Prevention Treatment & Care Other Activities Blood supply safety

Injection safety

Prevention of mother-to-children transmission (PMTCT) of HIV

Risk reduction for youth, including sexual violence prevention

Sexual prevention programs, including condoms, contraceptive counseling, and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)

Harm reduction efforts for injecting drug users (IDUs) and non-injecting drug use

Voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) Antiretroviral (ARV) drugs for adults and children

Care and support for adults and children living with HIV

HIV testing services

TB screening and TB preventative therapy for people living with HIV Support for orphans and vulnerable children (OVC)

Health systems strengthening (health workforce, strategic information systems, laboratory infrastructure)

The latest results from the DREAMS initiative show declines in new HIV diagnoses among adolescent girls and young women in 85% of the highest HIV burden districts in the 15 African countries implementing DREAMS.

Countries Reached

PEPFAR bilateral programs span more than 50 countries (see Figure 1). More countries are reached through U.S. contributions to the Global Fund.

Most PEPFAR bilateral funding is concentrated in 31 countries, which receive at least $5 million in funding annually. These 31 countries and the Asia, Caribbean, Central America, and Central Asia regional programs are required to develop “Country Operational Plans” (COPs) and “Regional Operational Plans” (ROPs), respectively, to document annual investments and anticipated results. OGAC reviews and the Global AIDS Coordinator approves COP/ROPs.

Funding

Total PEPFAR funding includes all bilateral funding for HIV as well as U.S. contributions to the Global Fund and UNAIDS. It represents the majority of U.S. global health funding (62% in FY 2019, or $6.8 billion ) and is the largest commitment by any nation to address a single disease in the world. To date, PEPFAR funding has totaled more than $90 billion.

PEPFAR’s creation marked a significant increase in the amount of funding provided by the U.S. for HIV. Bilateral HIV funding, which accounts for the majority of PEPFAR funding (averaging approximately 80% each year), rose rapidly from $1.1 billion in FY 2003 (the year before PEPFAR) to a peak of $5.57 billion in FY 2010. Between FY 2010 and FY 2013, it declined by more than $800 million. While it has risen since then, it is still $147 million below its peak level and has been mostly flat for the past several years. Funding for the Global Fund also increased rapidly, rising from $347 million in FY 2003 (the year before PEPFAR) to a peak level of $1.65 billion in FY 2014 before declining to $1.35 billion in FY 2015 where it has remained for the past several years.

Of the approximately $6.78 billion appropriated for PEPFAR in FY 2019:

$5.43 billion (80%) is for bilateral HIV and $1.35 billion (20%) for the Global Fund.

The majority of PEPFAR funding is channeled by Congress to the State Department ($5.72 billion, which includes $4.37 billion for bilateral HIV, most of which is then transferred to other agencies, and a $1.35 billion contribution to the Global Fund), followed by NIH ($590 million), USAID ($330.2 million), CDC ($128.4 million), and a small amount to DoD ($8 million).

As in the past two years, the current Administration has proposed significantly reduced PEPFAR funding in FY 2020 ($4.89 billion) (see KFF fact sheets on the U.S. Global Health Budget: HIV/PEPFAR and the U.S. Global Health Budget: The Global Fund). Congress has thus far rejected proposed spending cuts.

Spending Directives

PEPFAR has included several spending directives, or earmarks, from Congress over the course of its history, many of which have changed over time:

The Leadership Act, PEPFAR’s original authorization, included the following spending directives: 55% of funds were to be spent on treatment; 15% on palliative care; 20% on prevention, of which at least 33% be spent on abstinence-until-marriage programs; and 10% on OVC. While these were included as “sense of Congress” recommendations, the treatment, OVC, and abstinence-until-marriage earmarks were made requirements as of FY 2006. The Lantos-Hyde Act relaxed some of these directives for the FY 2009 – FY 2013 period: while still requiring that 10% of funds be spent on programs targeting OVC, it changed the treatment earmark from 55% to requiring that at least half of bilateral HIV assistance be spent on treatment and care. It removed the 33% abstinence-until-marriage directive and replaced it with a requirement of “balanced funding” for prevention to be accompanied by a report to Congress if less than half of prevention funds were spent on abstinence, delay of sexual debut, monogamy, fidelity, and partner reduction activities in any host country with a generalized (high prevalence) epidemic. The PEPFAR Stewardship Act and The PEPFAR Extension Act have maintained the language in the Lantos-Hyde Act.

PEPFAR & The Global Fund

The U.S. is the single largest donor to the Global Fund. Congressional appropriations to the Global Fund totaled nearly $18 billion from FY 2001 through FY 2019. The Global Fund provides another mechanism for U.S. support by funding programs developed by recipient countries, reaching a broader range of countries, and supporting TB, malaria, and health systems strengthening (HSS) programs in addition to (and beyond their linkage with) HIV. To date, over 150 countries have received Global Fund grants; 53% of Global Fund support has been committed to HIV and HIV/TB programs, 29% to malaria, 16% to TB, and 2% to other health issues. The original authorization of PEPFAR, and subsequent reauthorizations, included a limit on annual U.S. contributions to the Global Fund that prevented them from causing cumulative U.S. contributions to exceed 33% of the Global Fund’s total contributions; this requirement is in effect through FY 2023 (see fact sheet).

Key Issues for the U.S.

The U.S. government is the largest donor to international HIV efforts in the world, including the largest donor to the Global Fund, and PEPFAR is viewed as one of the most significant and successful global health initiatives ever undertaken. Looking ahead, there are several issues and challenges facing PEPFAR, starting with questions about the extent to which the current Administration will continue to support PEPFAR’s ongoing efforts, particularly in light of its budget proposal to significantly reduce bilateral HIV funding and U.S. contributions to the Global Fund. Other issues and challenges include: