The Global HIV/AIDS Epidemic

Key Facts

HIV, the virus that causes AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome), is one of the world’s most serious health and development challenges. Approximately 38 million people are currently living with HIV, and tens of millions of people have died of AIDS-related causes since the beginning of the epidemic.

Many people living with HIV or at risk for HIV infection do not have access to prevention, treatment, and care, and there is still no cure.

In recent decades, major global efforts have been mounted to address the epidemic, and despite challenges, significant progress has been made.

Under Sustainable Development Goal 3, the global community has agreed to aim to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030, and under the UNAIDS “90-90-90” targets, countries work toward achieving, by 2020, “90% of people living with HIV knowing their HIV status; 90% of people who know their HIV-positive status on treatment; and 90% of people on treatment with suppressed viral loads.”

The U.S. government (U.S.), through PEPFAR (the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief), is the single largest donor to international HIV efforts in the world, including the largest donor to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund).

While significant progress has been made in addressing HIV, gains have been uneven and global targets for 2020 will be missed. In addition, as COVID-19 continues to spread globally, there is growing concern over its impact on worldwide HIV/AIDS efforts.

Global Response

HIV: A virus that is transmitted through certain body fluids and weakens the immune system by destroying cells that fight disease and infection, specifically CD4 cells (often called T cells). Left untreated, HIV reduces the number of CD4 cells in the body, making it more difficult for the immune system to fight off infections and other diseases. HIV can lead to the development of AIDS, “acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.”

Over the past two decades, in particular, major global efforts have been mounted to address the epidemic, and significant progress has been made. The number of people newly infected with HIV, especially children, and the number of AIDS-related deaths have declined over the years, and the number of people with HIV receiving treatment increased to 25.4 million in 2019.

Still, remaining challenges continue to complicate HIV control efforts. Many people living with HIV or at risk for HIV infection do not have access to prevention, treatment, and care, and there is still no cure. HIV primarily affects those in their most productive years, and it not only affects the health of individuals, but also impacts households, communities, and the development and economic growth of nations. Many of the countries hardest hit by HIV also face serious challenges due to other infectious diseases, food insecurity, and additional global health and development problems. In addition, there is growing concern about the potential impact of COVID-19 on the HIV/AIDS response in low- and middle-income countries, including on the availability of antiretroviral medicines and access to preventive services. Such disruptions in HIV/AIDS efforts are estimated to result in many more additional deaths.

Latest Estimates

Global prevalence among adults (the percent of people ages 15-49 who are infected) has leveled since 2001 and was 0.7% in 2019 (see Figure 1).

in 2019 (see Figure 1). There were 38 million people living with HIV in 2019 (see Table 1), up from 30.7 million in 2010, the result of continuing new infections and people living longer with HIV. Of the people living with HIV in 2018, 36.2 million were adults and 1.8 million were children under age 15.

people living with HIV in 2019 (see Table 1), up from 30.7 million in 2010, the result of continuing new infections and people living longer with HIV. Of the people living with HIV in 2018, 36.2 million were adults and 1.8 million were children under age 15. Although HIV testing capacity has increased over time, enabling more people to learn their HIV status, about one in five people with HIV (19%) are still unaware they are infected.

people with HIV (19%) are still unaware they are infected. Although there have been significant declines in new infections since the mid-1990s, there were still about 1.7 million new infections in 2019, or about 5,000 new infections per day. Recent data show that while progress has been made, that progress is unequal within and between countries. Furthermore, the pace of decline varies by age group, sex, and region.

new infections in 2019, or about 5,000 new infections per day. Recent data show that while progress has been made, that progress is unequal within and between countries. Furthermore, the pace of decline varies by age group, sex, and region. HIV remains a leading cause of death worldwide and the leading cause of death globally among women of reproductive age. However, AIDS-related deaths have declined, due in part to antiretroviral treatment (ART) scale-up. 690,000 people died of AIDS in 2019, a 37% decrease from 1.1 million in 2010 and a 59% decrease from the peak of 1.7 million in 2004.

Table 1: Snapshot of Global Epidemic Today, by Region Region % of Adults Living with HIV

(Adult Prevalence) # of People Living with HIV (% of Global Total) # of People Newly Infected with HIV # of AIDS-Related Deaths Global, Total 0.7% 38.0 million (100%) 1.7 million 690,000 Eastern and Southern Africa 6.7% 20.7 million (54%) 730,000 300,000 Western and Central Africa 1.4% 4.9 million (13%) 240,000 140,000 Asia and the Pacific 0.2% 5.8 million (15%) 300,000 160,000 Western and Central Europe and North America 0.2% 2.2 million (6%) 65,000 12,000 Latin America 0.4% 2.1 million (6%) 120,000 37,000 Eastern Europe and Central Asia 0.9% 1.7 million (4%) 170,000 35,000 The Caribbean 1.1% 330,000 (<1%) 13,000 6,900 Middle East and North Africa <0.1% 240,000 (<1%) 20,000 8,000 NOTES: Reflects 2019 data.

Affected Areas

Sub-Saharan Africa, with more than two-thirds of all people living with HIV globally, is the hardest hit region in the world, followed by Asia and the Pacific (see Table 1). The Caribbean as well as Eastern Europe and Central Asia are also heavily affected.

Eastern and Southern Africa. An estimated 20.7 million people are living with HIV in Eastern and Southern Africa, more than half (54%) of all people living with HIV. Two-thirds of children living with HIV (67%) are found in this region. Despite the significant impact, new infections in the region have declined by 38% since 2010. Almost all of the region’s nations have generalized HIV epidemics – that is, their national HIV prevalence is greater than 1%. South Africa has the highest number of people living with HIV in the world (7.5 million). Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland) has the highest prevalence in the world (27%).

An estimated 20.7 million people are living with HIV in Eastern and Southern Africa, more than half (54%) of all people living with HIV. Two-thirds of children living with HIV (67%) are found in this region. Despite the significant impact, new infections in the region have declined by 38% since 2010. Almost all of the region’s nations have generalized HIV epidemics – that is, their national HIV prevalence is greater than 1%. South Africa has the highest number of people living with HIV in the world (7.5 million). Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland) has the highest prevalence in the world (27%). Western and Central Africa. An estimated 4.9 million people are living with HIV in Western and Central Africa. New HIV infections among adults declined by 25% between 2010 and 2019. Women and girls account for 58% of the estimated 240,000 new HIV infections in the region. Another issue facing the region is coverage of antiretroviral therapy for pregnant women, which has been declining in recent years (from 62% in 2016 to 58% in 2019).

An estimated 4.9 million people are living with HIV in Western and Central Africa. New HIV infections among adults declined by 25% between 2010 and 2019. Women and girls account for 58% of the estimated 240,000 new HIV infections in the region. Another issue facing the region is coverage of antiretroviral therapy for pregnant women, which has been declining in recent years (from 62% in 2016 to 58% in 2019). Asia and the Pacific. An estimated 5.8 million people are living with HIV in Asia and the Pacific. The region’s annual number of new HIV infections declined by 12% since 2010. However, trends vary from country to country, and the decline in the region may obscure increases in some countries. The region is also home to the two most populous nations in the world – China and India – and even relatively low prevalence translates into large numbers of people.

An estimated 5.8 million people are living with HIV in Asia and the Pacific. The region’s annual number of new HIV infections declined by 12% since 2010. However, trends vary from country to country, and the decline in the region may obscure increases in some countries. The region is also home to the two most populous nations in the world – China and India – and even relatively low prevalence translates into large numbers of people. Western and Central Europe and North America. An estimated 2.2 million people are living with HIV in this region. High coverage of ART plays a key role in the reduction of AIDS-related deaths in the region; since 2010, the number of AIDS-related deaths decreased by 40%. 4 in 5 people living with HIV (81%) are on treatment, and 2 in 3 people living with HIV (67%) are virally suppressed.

An estimated 2.2 million people are living with HIV in this region. High coverage of ART plays a key role in the reduction of AIDS-related deaths in the region; since 2010, the number of AIDS-related deaths decreased by 40%. 4 in 5 people living with HIV (81%) are on treatment, and 2 in 3 people living with HIV (67%) are virally suppressed. Latin America. An estimated 2.1 million people are living with HIV in Latin America. Between 2010 and 2019, new HIV infections increased by 21% while the number of AIDS-related deaths fell by 8% in the region overall. In 2019, 40% of new HIV infections in Latin America occurred in Brazil, which has the greatest number of people living with the disease (920,000) in the region.

An estimated 2.1 million people are living with HIV in Latin America. Between 2010 and 2019, new HIV infections increased by 21% while the number of AIDS-related deaths fell by 8% in the region overall. In 2019, 40% of new HIV infections in Latin America occurred in Brazil, which has the greatest number of people living with the disease (920,000) in the region. Eastern Europe and Central Asia. An estimated 1.7 million people are living with HIV in this region, including 170,000 newly infected in 2019. New HIV infections in the region increased by 72% and AIDS-related deaths increased by 24% between 2010 and 2019. Most of the new infections (99%) in the region are among key populations and their sexual partners, including 48% of infections occurring among people who inject drugs.

An estimated 1.7 million people are living with HIV in this region, including 170,000 newly infected in 2019. New HIV infections in the region increased by 72% and AIDS-related deaths increased by 24% between 2010 and 2019. Most of the new infections (99%) in the region are among key populations and their sexual partners, including 48% of infections occurring among people who inject drugs. The Caribbean. An estimated 330,000 people are living with HIV in the Caribbean. The number of people living with HIV on treatment more than doubled since 2010 (from 68,000 in 2010 to approximately 210,000 in 2019). However, the percentage of people living with HIV who have suppressed viral loads in the region (50%) is below the global average (59%).

An estimated 330,000 people are living with HIV in the Caribbean. The number of people living with HIV on treatment more than doubled since 2010 (from 68,000 in 2010 to approximately 210,000 in 2019). However, the percentage of people living with HIV who have suppressed viral loads in the region (50%) is below the global average (59%). Middle East and North Africa. An estimated 240,000 people are living with HIV in the Middle East and North Africa. New infections increased by 25% from 2010 to 2019, while AIDS-related deaths remained stable. Treatment coverage among people living with HIV in this region is 38%, the lowest of any region.

Affected/Vulnerable Populations

Most HIV infections are transmitted heterosexually, although risk factors vary. In some countries, men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, sex workers, transgender people, and prisoners are disproportionally affected by HIV.

Women represent over half (55%) of all adults (15-49 years) living with HIV worldwide, and HIV (along with complications related to pregnancy) is the leading cause of death among women of reproductive age. Gender inequalities, differential access to service, and sexual violence increase women’s vulnerability to HIV, and women, especially younger women, are biologically more susceptible to HIV.

Young people, ages 15-24, account for approximately a third of new HIV infections, and in some areas, young women are disproportionally impacted. In sub-Saharan Africa, among adults age 15 and older, young women ages 15-24 accounted for 19% of new HIV infections in the region in 2019.

Globally, children account for 1.8 million people living with HIV; among children, there were 95,000 AIDS-related deaths and 150,000 new infections in 2019. Since 2010, new HIV infections among children have declined by 52%.

HIV & TB

HIV has led to a resurgence of tuberculosis (TB), particularly in Africa, and TB is a leading cause of death for people with HIV worldwide. In 2018, approximately 9% of new TB cases occurred in people living with HIV. However, between 2000 and 2018, TB deaths in people living with HIV declined substantially, largely due to the scale up of joint HIV/TB services. See the KFF fact sheet on TB.

Prevention and Treatment

Numerous prevention interventions exist to combat HIV, and new tools such as vaccines, are currently being researched.

Effective prevention strategies include behavior change programs, condoms, HIV testing, blood supply safety, harm reduction efforts for injecting drug users, and male circumcision.

Additionally, recent research has shown that engagement in HIV treatment not only improves individual health outcomes but also significantly reduces the risk of transmission (referred to as “treatment as prevention” or TasP). Those with undetectable viral loads (known as being virally suppressed) have effectively no risk of transmitting HIV sexually.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) has also been shown to be an effective HIV prevention strategy in individuals at high risk for HIV infection. In 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended PrEP as a form of prevention for high-risk individuals in combination with other prevention methods. Further, in 2016, the U.N. Political Declaration on HIV/AIDS stated PrEP research and development should be accelerated.

Experts recommend that prevention be based on “knowing your epidemic” (tailoring prevention to the local context and epidemiology), using a combination of prevention strategies, bringing programs to scale, and sustaining efforts over time. Access to prevention, however, remains limited, and there have been renewed calls for the strengthening of prevention efforts.

HIV treatment includes the use of combination antiretroviral therapy (ART) to attack the virus itself, and medications to prevent and treat the many opportunistic infections that can occur when the immune system is compromised by HIV. In light of recent research findings, WHO released a guideline in 2015 recommending starting HIV treatment earlier in the course of illness.

Combination ART, first introduced in 1996, has led to dramatic reductions in morbidity and mortality, and access has increased in recent years, rising to 25.4 million people (67% of people living with HIV) in 2019.

The percentage of pregnant women receiving ART for the prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV increased to 85% in 2019, up from 45% in 2010.

Access to ART among children has more than doubled since 2010, with treatment coverage rising from 18% in 2010 to 53% in 2019.

Approximately 59% of all people living with HIV are virally suppressed, which means they are likely healthier and less likely to transmit the virus. Viral suppression varies greatly by region, key population, and sex.

Global Goals

International efforts to combat HIV began in the first decade of the epidemic with the creation of the WHO’s Global Programme on AIDS in 1987. Over time, new initiatives and financing mechanisms have helped increase attention to HIV and contributed to efforts to achieve global goals; these include:

the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) , which was formed in 1996 to serve as the U.N. system’s coordinating body and to help galvanize worldwide attention to HIV/AIDS; and

, which was formed in 1996 to serve as the U.N. system’s coordinating body and to help galvanize worldwide attention to HIV/AIDS; and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), which was established in 2001 by a U.N. General Assembly Special Session (UNGASS) on HIV/AIDS as an independent, international financing institution that provides grants to countries to address HIV, TB, and malaria (see the KFF fact sheet on the Global Fund).

The contributions of affected country governments and civil society have also been critical to the response. These and other efforts work toward achieving major global HIV/AIDS goals that have been set through:

the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Adopted in 2015, the SDGs aim to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030 under SDG Goal 3, which is to “ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.” The SDGs are the successor to the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), which included an HIV target under MDG 6: to halt and begin to reverse the spread of HIV/AIDS by 2015 and achieve universal access to treatment for HIV/AIDS by 2010. As of 2015, the AIDS-related targets of MDGs were met.

Adopted in 2015, the SDGs aim to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030 under SDG Goal 3, which is to “ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.” The SDGs are the successor to the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), which included an HIV target under MDG 6: to halt and begin to reverse the spread of HIV/AIDS by 2015 and achieve universal access to treatment for HIV/AIDS by 2010. As of 2015, the AIDS-related targets of MDGs were met. UNAID’s “90-90-90” targets. On World AIDS Day 2014, UNAIDS set the “90-90-90” targets for 2020 aimed at ending the epidemic by 2030. The targets include achieving “90% of people living with HIV knowing their HIV status; 90% of people who know their HIV-positive status on treatment; and 90% of people on treatment with suppressed viral loads.” These goals and targets were reiterated in the UNAIDS 2016-2021 Strategy, which also aligns with the SDGs. As of 2019, 81% of people living with HIV knew their status; among those who knew their status, 82% were accessing treatment; among those accessing treatment, 88% were virally suppressed. However, the global targets for 2020 will be missed, as gains that were achieved in some countries and regions were unequal. Work is underway to develop new targets for 2025.

More recently, at the June 2016 U.N. General Assembly High-Level Meeting on Ending AIDS, world leaders adopted a new Political Declaration that reaffirmed commitments and called for an intensification of efforts to end AIDS by 2030. In 2017, a report of the U.N. Secretary-General emphasized these commitments, calling for the global community to reinvigorate global efforts to respond to AIDS.

Global Resources

UNAIDS estimates that $19.8 billion was available from all sources (domestic, donor governments, multilaterals, and foundations) to address HIV in low- and middle-income countries in 2019. Of this, donor governments provided $7.8 billion, representing a reduction from the $8 billion in 2018 and nearly the same as the funding levels of a decade ago (see Figure 2). Other governments and organizations that contribute substantially to funding the global response include:

hard-hit countries, which have also provided resources to address their epidemics;

the Global Fund, which has committed over $21 billion for HIV efforts in more than 100 countries to date; and

the private sector, including foundations and corporations, which also plays a major role (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, for one, has committed more than $3 billion in HIV grants to organizations addressing the epidemic, as well as provided additional funding to the Global Fund).

Looking ahead, UNAIDS estimates at least $26.2 billion will be needed annually by 2020 to meet global targets to end AIDS as a global public health threat by 2030.

U.S. Government Efforts

The U.S. government (U.S.) has been involved in HIV efforts since the 1980s and, today, is the single largest donor to international HIV efforts in the world, including the largest donor to the Global Fund. The U.S. first provided funding to address the global HIV epidemic in 1986. U.S. efforts and funding increased slowly over time through targeted initiatives to address HIV in certain countries in Africa, South Asia, and the Caribbean, but they intensified with the 2003 launch of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which brought significant new attention and funding to address the global HIV epidemic, as well as TB and malaria.

PEPFAR

Created in 2003, PEPFAR is the U.S. government’s global effort to combat HIV. As an interagency initiative, PEPFAR involves multiple U.S. departments, agencies, and programs that address the global epidemic, and it is carried out in close coordination with host country governments and other organizations, including multilateral organizations such as the Global Fund and UNAIDS. Collectively, U.S. bilateral activities span more than 50 countries, including countries reached through regional programs in Asia, West Africa, and the Western Hemisphere, with U.S. support for multilateral efforts reaching additional countries. To date, PEPFAR funding, which includes all bilateral funding for HIV as well as U.S. contributions to the Global Fund and UNAIDS, has totaled more than $90 billion.

For FY 2020, Congress appropriated $5.35 billion for bilateral HIV and $1.56billion for the Global Fund, totaling $6.9 billion. As in the past three years, the current Administration has proposed significantly reduced PEPFAR funding for FY 2021 ($3.76 billion for bilateral HIV and $658 million for the U.S. contribution to the Global Fund). Congress has thus far rejected the proposed spending cuts.

For more information, see the KFF fact sheets on PEPFAR, the U.S. Global Health Budget: HIV/PEPFAR (bilateral funding), the U.S. Global Health Budget: Global Fund, and trends in U.S. federal funding for HIV/AIDS.