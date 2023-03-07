The U.S. Government & Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Key Facts

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) is an independent public-private partnership and multilateral funding mechanism that aims to expand global access to and use of vaccines , particularly among vulnerable children .

Since its launch in 2000 , Gavi has disbursed over $ 18 billion to support immunization efforts in low- and middle-income countries , not including funding for COVAX .

The U.S. government (U.S.) has supported Gavi since its creation through direct financial contributions, participation in Gavi’s governance, and technical assistance .

The U.S. is one of Gavi’s top government donors. C umulative U.S. contributions through June 30 , 202 2 comprised 1 3 % of all funding received by Gavi ( almost $ 3.1 billion out of more than $ 2 3 billion ) , and U.S. contributions have grown over time, reaching an annual level of $290 million in recent years.

Additionally, the U.S. is the leading donor to COVAX, a multilateral effort to equitably procure and distribute COVID-19 vaccines globally which is co-led and administered by G avi ; in FY 2021, the U.S. provided $4 billion in emergency funding to COVAX.

Despite past progress in expanding access to childhood vaccinations, there is growing evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on childhood immunization efforts in many countries, presenting new challenges going forward.

Gavi Overview

Created in 1999 and formally launched in January 2000, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) is an independent public-private partnership and multilateral funding mechanism that aims to “save lives and protect people’s health by increasing coverage and equitable and sustainable use of vaccines.” Gavi’s main activities include supporting low- and middle-income countries’ access to new and underused vaccines for vulnerable children through financial support, technical expertise, and market-shaping efforts, such as negotiating with manufacturers, to help lower the cost of procuring vaccines. Gavi operates in 5-year funding cycles, with a revised strategy and goals for each cycle. Gavi’s current five-year strategy, for the 2021-2025 period, includes four core goals:

introduce and scale-up vaccines, strengthen health systems to increase equity in immunization, improve sustainability of immunization programs, and ensure healthy markets for vaccines and related products.

This strategy includes a few key shifts, such as emphasis on reducing the number of ‘zero-dose’ children with a goal of reaching no zero-dose children by 2030, prioritizing programmatic and financial sustainability of country immunization programs, additional support for countries that have phased out of Gavi support or have never been eligible for Gavi support, and providing more tailored approaches for Gavi countries to reach under-vaccinated populations, such as those living in remote or conflict settings, by encouraging countries to adopt strategies that reduce potential barriers to vaccination. Additionally, each 5-year strategy is accompanied by an updated vaccine investment strategy, which determines the vaccines that will be made available to countries during the strategy period.

In addition to Gavi’s role in routine childhood immunizations, Gavi is one of the organizations leading COVAX, a multilateral effort to support the equitable development, procurement, and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines globally that began in April 2020. Gavi’s role in COVAX is to facilitate the procurement and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, with particular emphasis on low- and middle-income countries. As of January 2023, COVAX reports that it has shipped over 1.8 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to 146 countries. During its December 2022 meeting, the Gavi Board agreed to explore the possibility of transitioning their COVID-19 vaccination efforts away from an emergency program and into their core programming.

Organization

Gavi’s Secretariat, with its main headquarters in Geneva and an office in Washington, D.C., carries out the day-to-day operations of the partnership. Gavi does not have program offices or staff based in recipient countries but rather relies on country health ministries and World Health Organization (WHO) regional offices to implement programs. Gavi is led by a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), currently Seth Berkley.

The 28-member Gavi Board sets Gavi’s funding policies and strategic direction and monitors program implementation. It includes representation from a broad set of public and private stakeholders: donor governments, implementing countries, multilateral and institutional entities (including WHO, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Bank, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), civil society groups, the vaccine industry in industrialized and developing countries, independent private individuals with expertise in critical areas (such as investment, auditing, and fundraising), and, in a non-voting seat, the CEO of Gavi. Additionally, several Board committees guide and advise the Board and the CEO on Gavi activities under their purview. The U.S. government is represented on Gavi’s Board as an alternate board member for one of the Donor Countries Governments constituency seats and has a seat on the Audit and Finance Committee and the Market-Sensitive Decisions Committee.

Funding

From its launch through June 30, 2022, Gavi received more than $23 billion in financing, not including funding for COVAX (see Table 1). More than three-quarters (77%) of Gavi’s funding comes from direct donations provided by donor governments and private organizations and individuals. The top three government donors were the United Kingdom, the U.S., and Norway, while the largest private donor (and largest donor overall) was the Gates Foundation. The remainder (23%) of Gavi’s funding came from the proceeds of two unique innovative financing mechanisms – the International Finance Facility-Immunisation (IFFIm) and the Pneumococcal Advance Market Commitment (AMC). The IFFIm was created in 2006 and uses donor funding commitments to back the issuance of special bonds in capital markets, essentially providing “up-front” financing to Gavi. The AMC began in 2010 and supports accelerated access to pneumococcal vaccines through up-front funding commitments from donors. The U.S. does not support either of these mechanisms, due to restrictions on making commitments to multi-year appropriations.

Table 1: Funding Received by Gavi, 2000 – 2022 (not including COVAX) Funding Source Funding

in U.S. $ millions % of Total

Funding TOTAL 23,749 100.0 Donor Government Contributions 13,388 56.4 United Kingdom 3,281 13.8 United States 3,070 12.9 Norway 2,143 9.0 Germany 1,100 4.6 Canada 828 3.5 Sweden 633 2.7 Netherlands 598 2.5 Others 1,736 73 Private Contributions 4,862 20.5 Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 4,602 19.4 Others 260 1.1 Innovative Financing Mechanisms 5,500 23.2 International Finance Facility-Immunisation (IFFIm) 41,87 17.6 Pneumococcal Advance Market Commitment (AMC) 1,313 5.5 NOTES: Reflects total cash received (proceeds), as of 30 June 2022. Does not include contributions to the COVAX AMC. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

SOURCE: Gavi, “Cash Receipts 30 June 2022,” https://www.gavi.org/news-resources/document-library/cash-receipts.

In addition to financing Gavi’s regular activities, donors have pledged additional resources to support the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment (COVAX AMC), a financial mechanism within COVAX that supports low- and middle-income countries through procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines; to date, donor governments and private philanthropy have pledged $12.4 billion to the COVAX AMC for vaccine procurement, delivery, and logistics.

Country Eligibility and Support

Eligibility

Only low- and middle-income countries with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita below or equal to $1,730 on average over the last three years are eligible for Gavi support. In 2022, 54 countries were eligible for Gavi support; these included 23 of the 25 U.S. priority countries for maternal and child health assistance.

Recipient countries’ governments are expected to share responsibility for funding their national immunization efforts through Gavi’s co-financing requirements (introduced in 2008), determined according to country income level and transition status. As countries develop economically, they are expected to contribute a greater share of the funding required for immunization programs. Countries below the threshold (average of $1,730 GNI per capita over the past three years) and classified as low-income by the World Bank are initial self-financing countries, while countries below the threshold and classified as lower-middle income by the World Bank are in preparatory transition. Initial self-financing countries are responsible for co-financing the equivalent of $0.20 per dose each year. Countries in preparatory transition gradually increase their co-financing contribution each year. When a country’s income rises above the GNI per capita threshold, it moves into a 5-year “accelerated transition” period of increasing domestic financing share, after which the country is expected to fully fund its own immunization programs. As of 2022, 19 countries have transitioned out of Gavi financial support.

Additionally, as part of its 2021-2025 strategy, the Gavi Board approved limited support for countries that have transitioned out of Gavi eligibility and for middle-income countries that have never been eligible for Gavi support. Recognizing that many formerly and never Gavi-eligible countries experience low coverage rates and have yet to make key vaccine introductions, an initial investment of $281 million is expected to provide limited support for 19 former and 26 never Gavi-eligible countries for political advocacy related to immunization, technical assistance, and targeted assistance to reach under-vaccinated communities and, in the long-term, to support an innovative financing facility for procurement. As of July 2022, four former Gavi-eligible countries have been selected to apply for support to help mitigate declining vaccine coverage rates: Angola, Bolivia, Honduras, and Indonesia.

Separate from Gavi’s regular activities, countries that meet eligibility requirements can participate in the COVAX AMC, which helps to support countries in the procurement and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. To be eligible to participate, countries must have been classified as low-income or lower-middle income according to the World Bank, or be eligible for support from the International Development Association (IDA). Countries that do not meet these requirements can still participate in COVAX, however as fully self-financing participants.

Country Support

Gavi provides financing to country programs through different types of support. Eligible countries may request Gavi support in the following main areas:

Vaccine support (including support for vaccine introduction, targeted campaigns, and routine campaigns),

Health systems strengthening support (including improving countries’ data systems, supply chains, and community engagement, among other priority areas),

Cold Chain Equipment Optimization Platform (CCEOP) support (support for purchasing and deploying modern cold chain technology),

Equity Accelerator Fund (EAF) support (support for reaching zero-dose children and missed communities), and

Targeted country assistance (support for country-specific needs to improve vaccine introductions and routine campaigns, through the work of partner organizations such as WHO, UNICEF, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Bank).

Each support type, excluding vaccine support, has accompanying funding ceilings representing the maximum available funding each country can apply for during the 2021-2025 period. These ceilings are formulated based on a country’s number of zero-dose children, under-immunized children, birth cohort, and GNI per capita.

Additionally, Gavi has provided country support through emergency response funding, including: support for Ebola vaccination, allowing for up to $200 million in reprogrammed Gavi support for COVID-19 response in Gavi-eligible countries, and other support for the COVID-19 response including the creation of COVAX (to help expand access to COVID-19 vaccines in lower-income countries) and the COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Partnership (CoVDP, which aims to improve COVID-19 vaccine coverage in COVAX AMC-eligible countries, with a particular emphasis on countries that were below 10% coverage in January 2022). CoVDP is set to phase out its operations in June 2023 as the partnership was not set up to be a permanent structure.

Since its launch in 2000, Gavi has disbursed over $18 billion to support country immunization programs (not including funding for COVAX)., Over the past three years, 2019-2022, more than $7.4 billion has been disbursed, most of which has been for vaccine support (62%), followed by health systems strengthening (14%) (see Table 2).

Table 2: Gavi Country Support (Disbursements), by Type, 2019 – 2022 Type of Support Funding

in U.S. $ millions TOTAL 7,401.9 Vaccine support* 4.563.9 Health systems strengthening 1,070.7 Operational costs for immunization campaigns 420.2 Partners’ Engagement Framework (PEF)** 739.5 Other programs 607.6 NOTES: Reflects Gavi-reported disbursements by year paid in 2019-2022.

* Vaccine support includes: COVID-19 vaccines, Ebola vaccine, human papillomavirus virus (HPV) vaccine, inactivated polio virus (IPV) vaccine, Japanese encephalitis vaccine, malaria vaccine, measles-rubella vaccine, meningococcal A vaccine, oral cholera vaccine, pentavalent vaccine, pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, rotavirus vaccine, typhoid conjugate vaccine, tetanus-diphtheria vaccine, yellow fever vaccine, and others. Vaccine support also includes support for injection safety devices and co-financing waivers.

** The partners’ engagement framework (PEF) allows Gavi to provide funding to partners to support priority countries’ immunization programs by clarifying the role of each partner and enforcing accountability. Foundational support under this framework is long-term funding to eligible partners (WHO, UNICEF, the World Bank, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the Civil Society Organization (CSO) Constituency) to support staff working at global and regional levels. Programs included under the PEF include targeted country assistance and strategic focus areas.

*** Other programs include the Cold Chain Equipment Optimization Platform (CCEOP), the Equity Accelerator Fund (EAF), among others.Totals may not sum due to rounding. COVAX funding not included.

SOURCES: KFF analysis of data provided by Gavi on disbursements by program area and year. KFF personal communication with Gavi, Feb. 10, 2023.

Results

According to Gavi, its support has led to improved child health and immunization indicators in countries that have received it, and coverage rates for certain vaccines are generally high in Gavi countries. For example, one estimate of the average vaccine coverage across the multiple key Gavi-supported vaccines, including the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, inactivated polio vaccine, and pentavalent vaccine, among others, was 51% in 2021, up from 47% in 2019. Gavi also reports that since its inception in 2000, the organization has contributed to the immunization of over 981 million children in supported countries, saving more than 16 million lives. Additionally, Gavi reports that its influence in vaccine market shaping has helped lower the cost of the pentavalent vaccine (the vaccine providing protection against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, and Hib) from a weighted average price per dose of $1.68 in 2015 to $0.86 in 2020.

U.S. Engagement with Gavi

The U.S. government has supported Gavi since its creation. President Clinton made the initial U.S. pledge to the newly formed partnership in 2000, and the U.S. provided its first contribution in 2001. Currently, the U.S. supports Gavi through financial contributions, participation in Gavi’s governance, and providing technical assistance. It also supports other global immunization activities that, while separate, support the work of Gavi.

Financial Support

U.S. financial support to Gavi has grown over time and includes direct contributions to Gavi but, thus far, has not included support for Gavi’s innovative financing mechanisms. The U.S. has contributed to Gavi every year since 2001, with U.S. contributions increasing from $48 million in 2001 to a high of $290 million in recent years (Figure 1). The current administration has requested level funding for the U.S. contribution to Gavi in FY 2023. Congress provides funding for U.S. contributions to Gavi through the Global Health Programs account at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), specifically within the maternal and child health budget line.

Additionally, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. has provided $4 billion in FY 2021 emergency funding to Gavi COVID-19 vaccine procurement and delivery support under COVAX, making the U.S. the largest donor to COVAX in terms of total amounts pledged for vaccine procurement (32%, or $4 billion, of $12.4 billion total to date). The U.S. is also the largest donor of delivered COVID-19 vaccine doses; see the KFF tracker for the latest information on U.S. international COVID-19 vaccine donations.

Governance Activities

A U.S. government representative (from USAID) occupies an alternate seat on the Gavi Board that represents the donor countries governments constituency’s U.S./Australia/Japan/Republic of Korea group. The U.S. government is also represented on the Gavi Board’s Audit and Finance Committee and Market Sensitive Decisions Committee.

Technical Support

The U.S. also provides Gavi with technical support and expertise in the design, implementation, and evaluation of its programs in the field through partnerships with several U.S. agencies. For example, Gavi’s accelerated introduction programs for the pneumococcal and rotavirus vaccines have been conducted with technical support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and USAID, along with other partners.

Other U.S. Immunization Activities

Support of Gavi is one component of a broader set of global immunization activities of the U.S. government. In addition to multilateral funding for the U.S. contribution to Gavi, the U.S. provides bilateral (country-to-country) support for immunization through USAID, CDC, and other agencies. The two types of assistance – multilateral and bilateral – are intended to be complementary, with funding for Gavi supporting the introduction of new and underused vaccines into routine immunization systems globally, and bilateral aid supporting countries’ immunization system improvements in order to help them deliver Gavi-financed and other vaccines. Indeed, many of the countries in which the U.S. carries out its global health programs, including bilateral global immunization activities that are part of U.S. global maternal and child health (MCH) efforts, also receive support from Gavi. See the KFF fact sheets on U.S. global MCH efforts and U.S. global polio efforts.

Key Issues for the U.S.

The U.S. government has consistently supported Gavi since its inception in 2000 as a means of helping global immunization delivery programs and improving child health in developing countries. As the pandemic continues, its impact on ongoing immunization efforts, including those supported by Gavi, remains a concern. Key policy issues for U.S. engagement with Gavi going forward include: