The Trump Administration’s Foreign Aid Review: Status of U.S. Support for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
|Starting on the first day of his second term, President Trump issued several executive actions that have fundamentally changed foreign assistance. These included: an executive order which called for a 90-day review of foreign aid; a subsequent “stop-work order” that froze all payments and services for work already underway; the dissolution of USAID, including the reduction of most staff and contractors; and the cancellation of most foreign assistance awards. Although a waiver to allow life-saving humanitarian assistance was issued, it has been limited to certain services only and difficult for program implementers to obtain. In addition, while there have been several legal challenges to these actions, there has been limited legal remedy to date. As a result, U.S. global health programs have been disrupted and, in some cases, ended. Recent changes to the Department of Health and Human Services, including proposed cuts and reorganization, are also likely to affect these programs. This fact sheet is part of a series on the status of U.S. global health programs.
Background on the U.S. and Gavi
- Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), is an independent public-private, multilateral financing entity created in 2000. It raises and pools resources from multiple donors and in turn, disburses approximately $1.7 billion per year to support procurement and distribution of vaccines in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).
- Gavi supports vaccines against 20 infectious diseases, and hosts the global emergency vaccine stockpiles against Ebola, yellow fever, meningitis, and cholera. By playing a market shaping role through pooled procurement, demand forecasting, support for regional manufacturing capacity, and other strategies, Gavi helps to drive down prices for vaccines in LMICs.
- Gavi reports that it has helped to immunize more than 1.1 billion children in 78 LMICs, preventing more than 18.8 million deaths, and generating economic benefits estimated at more than $250 billion, between 2000-2023.
- The U.S. government was one of the original donors to Gavi, and currently accounts for 13% of its funding, making it Gavi’s third largest contributor. Additionally, the U.S. was the largest donor to COVAX, the international effort housed at Gavi that supported the development, procurement, and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to LMICs (COVAX ended in 2023).
- Only LMICs whose most recent Gross National Income (GNI) per capita is below a certain threshold are eligible for Gavi assistance (54 countries in 2024). Countries are required to co-finance a portion of their vaccines on a sliding scale. To date, 19 countries have graduated from Gavi assistance.
- Gavi has been the primary mechanism by which the U.S. government supports the procurement of vaccines for LMICs (in addition to U.S. support for polio vaccination through the Global Polio Eradication Initiative). USAID’s bilateral maternal and child health program has complemented Gavi by supporting in-country capacity building and immunization campaigns.
- Every five years, Gavi replenishes funding through “pledging conferences”. The previous replenishment, for 2021-2025, generated $10.5 billion. For the 2026-2030 period, Gavi is seeking to raise $9 billion which it estimates would save an additional 8-9 million lives by immunizing an additional 500 million children by 2030. Last year, the US government pledged at least $1.58 billion over 5 years to this replenishment cycle (actual funding is dependent on appropriations by Congress).
Current Status of U.S. Support for Gavi:
- Funding: In FY 2024, U.S. funding for Gavi was $300 million. The FY 2025 Continuing Resolution that passed in March included level funding of $300 million, which marks (and would fulfill) the first year of the new pledge period.
- U.S. Representation on the Gavi Board: The U.S. also plays a role in Gavi’s governance and oversight, sharing one of the donor government board seats on Gavi’s 28-member Board, and currently serving as the Board member for the seat.
- Foreign aid review/freeze: The foreign aid review’s stop-work order initially froze all U.S. bilateral programming but was not applied to Gavi or other multilateral institutions. The administration subsequently announced that it canceled 86% of all USAID awards. KFF analysis finds that of 770 global health awards identified, 80% are listed as terminated, including the main Gavi contract as well as the COVAX contract. Gavi reports that it has not received a termination notice for its main contract, although it did receive one for COVAX (all U.S. funding was already disbursed to COVAX in 2021).
- International organizations review: A second executive order, calling for a 180-day review of U.S. participation in all international intergovernmental organizations, is currently underway. Per the order, the purpose of the review is to determine which are “contrary to the interests of the United States and whether such organizations, conventions, or treaties can be reformed”.
- Reorganization: The administration notified Congress on March 28, 2025 of its intent to permanently dissolve USAID and that any remaining USAID operations would be absorbed by the State Department, including remaining global health activities which would be integrated into its Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy (GHSD). Delivery of lifesaving vaccines is listed among the USAID activities to be continued.
- Potential impact on health outcomes: The loss of U.S. support for Gavi would affect procurement of vaccines for LMICs, with particular impact on children. Gavi estimates that loss of funding could result in 75 million children not receiving routine vaccinations over the next five years, leading to more than 1.2 million children dying as a result. Reductions in vaccine stockpiles could also impact outbreak control.
What to Watch
- Results of foreign aid and international organization reviews: The administration could soon release results of its 90-day foreign aid review (which has already been extended by 30 days), and the outcome of the review of international organizations is expected later this year. It is unknown whether there will be any recommendations related to U.S. support for or engagement with Gavi, and how or if Congress will respond to any such recommendations.
- Reorganization: While the administration has notified Congress that it intends to retain and integrate USAID’s delivery of lifesaving vaccines activities into the State Department’s GHSD, no additional information is available on what this would mean for the relationship with Gavi.
- Funding/Budget Request: The administration’s initial FY 2026 budget request includes significant reductions in funding for global health, as well as rescissions to prior year funding amounts. A more detailed budget request is expected to be released shortly.
- Replenishment: Gavi’s upcoming pledging conference, which will be held on June 25, will be an important moment for the organization in determining its budget for the next five years.