CIDRAP News: Global COVID-19 total blows past 13 million

“In just 5 days, the global COVID-19 total jumped from 12 million to 13 million, with countries in the Americas reporting more than half of the world’s cases and nearly two-thirds of the deaths…” (Schnirring, 7/14).

New Humanitarian: U.N. coronavirus appeal to top $10 billion

“Over $10 billion will be needed this year to deal with the worst effects of COVID-19 in the hardest-hit countries, the U.N. is to say, according to a draft of its updated coronavirus response plan obtained by the New Humanitarian ahead of its publication later this week. As the pandemic spreads, the world body is increasing its emergency funding appeal by about 50 percent above the previous edition announced in May…” (Parker, 7/14).

Wall Street Journal: Walking the Coronavirus Containment Tightrope: How Countries Balance Saving Lives and the Economy

“As the world relaxes its lockdowns against the coronavirus pandemic, the early results range from fragile success to worsening crisis. Much of East Asia and Europe has suppressed the pandemic’s first wave and is fighting to keep infections down to a manageable level. But contagion is still spreading strongly in the U.S., Latin America, and India, among other places, leaving countries with a choice between the economic pain of renewed restrictions on daily life or accepting the human toll of mass infections. … Above all, some countries used the weeks of lockdown better than others to develop less drastic, more sophisticated ways to fight the virus…” (Walker, 7/14).

Washington Post: Global surge in coronavirus cases is being fed by the developing world — and the U.S.

“…The novel coronavirus — once concentrated in specific cities or countries — has now crept into virtually every corner of the globe and is wreaking havoc in multiple major regions at once. But the impact is not being felt evenly. Poorer nations throughout Latin America, the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa are bearing a growing share of the caseload, even as wealthier countries in Western Europe and East Asia enjoy a relative respite after having beaten back the worst effects through rigorously enforced lockdowns. And then there’s the United States, which leads the world in new cases and, as with many nations that possess far fewer resources, has shown no sign of being able to regain control…” (Witte et al., 7/14).

