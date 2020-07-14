KFF Analyzes Global Health Aspects Of House FY21 HHS Appropriations Bill, Including Emergency Funding For COVID-19 Response

KFF: House Appropriations Committee Approves FY 2021 Health and Human Services (HHS) Appropriations Bill

The House Appropriations Committee approved the FY 2021 Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education (LHHS) appropriations bill (and accompanying report) on July 13, 2020. The LHHS appropriations bill includes funding for U.S. global health programs provided to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and some funding for global health research activities provided to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The bill also includes emergency funding for COVID-19 response efforts (7/14).