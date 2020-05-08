At-Home SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Tests Could be a Breakthrough, But What Are the Limitations?

The first SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test with a home collection option by LabCorp received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on April 21, 2020. LabCorp is initially prioritizing healthcare workers and first responders and then expects to make the tests available more broadly. On May 8, 2020 the FDA granted a second EUA to Rutgers’ RUCDR Infinite Biologics for an at-home test using a saliva-based specimen. At-home tests may be a promising avenue to get more people tested in a timely manner and also reduce the risk of exposure in health care settings. An at-home SARS-CoV-2 test would not be the first at-home test for an infectious disease. For several years now, Americans have been able to purchase at-home sexually transmitted infection (STI) tests from online sellers, and experiences with these tests can offer some lessons on the challenges that we might anticipate with the widespread adoption of at-home SARS-CoV-2 testing.

Before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized any at-home tests for SARS-CoV-2, several companies began development of at-home diagnostic tests. A few of the companies that were already offering at-home tests for STIs and other conditions (e.g. Nurx and Everylywell), jumped on the opportunity to develop and distribute at-home diagnostic tests soon after the FDA issued a policy to accelerate approval of diagnostic tests for COVID-19 in the early days of the outbreak. However, on March 20, 2020 the FDA clarified that test self-collection and at-home tests were not authorized under the initial policy, so these companies subsequently discontinued the distribution of at-home tests, with some redirecting their tests to hospitals and healthcare providers or providing them though clinics (Table 1).

Among the issues that have arisen are state level restrictions on at-home tests, accurate reporting of results to public health authorities, the ability of individuals to safely and correctly collect their own samples, as well as affordability and coverage. Lessons learned from at-home STI testing products highlight other logistical hurdles that could make the mass distribution of an at-home SARS-CoV-2 test challenging.

State policies blocking at-home testing: Existing state direct-to-consumer testing laws currently limit at-home testing in New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island (which has been a barrier to the availability of STI at-home STI testing in those states). Many of these laws only allow tests to be ordered by licensed physicians and not consumers. LabCorp states that their new FDA-authorized at-home SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic test is not available in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, or Rhode Island, states with large numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Using platforms with these ready at-home tests is an attractive avenue to ramp up testing and reduce exposure of health care workers and individuals in the community. Because asymptomatic people may need diagnostic testing multiple times after potential exposure, an at-home test would be a convenient way to do broad scale testing. However, in addition to the many concerns about the accuracy of the tests, there are still challenges in assuring that individuals can easily and accurately collect their own specimens, and receive the financial protections that federal law now provides. Finally, there are not yet systems in place to assure that if rapid result at-home tests are approved, the results can be reported to public health agencies to be included in surveillance statistics and allow for contact tracing for people who test positive.