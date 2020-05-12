COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker – Updated as of May 12
Published: May 12, 2020
About This Tracker
This tracker provides the number of confirmed cases and deaths from novel coronavirus by country, the trend in confirmed case and death counts by country, and a global map showing which countries have confirmed cases and deaths. The data are drawn from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center’s COVID-19 Map and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Coronavirus Disease (COVID-2019) situation reports.
This tracker will be updated regularly, as new data are released.
Related Content:
- KFF’s Special Topic Page on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus Policy Watch
- State Data and Policy Actions to Address Coronavirus
- News Summaries on the Coronavirus from the Daily Global Health Policy Report
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak Glossary
About COVID-19 Coronavirus
In late 2019, a new coronavirus emerged in central China to cause disease in humans. Cases of this disease, known as COVID-19, have since been reported across around the globe. On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus represents a public health emergency of international concern, and on January 31, 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared it to be a health emergency for the United States.