Justin Lo is a Senior Researcher in the Program on Patient/Consumer Protections and the Program on the ACA. In this role, he focuses on understanding the impact of health policy on patients’ experience with healthcare and marketplace insurance. Prior to joining KFF, he supported health systems in achieving the population health management objectives and conducted clinical epidemiologic studies using electronic health records at Epic Systems.

Justin holds a Bachelor of Science degree in clinical laboratory medicine and a PhD in population health from the University of Wisconsin, as well as a Master of Science degree in medical informatics from the Milwaukee School of Engineering and the Medical College of Wisconsin.