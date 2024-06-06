How ACA Marketplace Premiums Changed by County in 2024

Premiums for ACA Marketplace benchmark silver plans grew by about 5% in 2024, on average before taking into account subsidies. Meanwhile, premiums for the lowest cost unsubsidized bronze plans grew by about 6%, on average, in 2024.

However, premium changes vary by location and by metal level, with premiums decreasing in some cases. As most enrollees receive premium subsidies on the ACA Marketplaces, the net premium amount an exchange enrollee pays depends on their income and the difference in the cost between the benchmark plan (second-lowest-cost silver plan) and the premium for the plan they choose.

The map below illustrates changes in premiums for the lowest-cost bronze, silver, and gold plans by county, with and without subsidies. For data at the state-level, see our Health Insurance Marketplace tables.

2024 ACA Premium and Subsidy Changes

In 2024, 9 in 10 marketplace enrollees received premium tax credit subsidies and therefore will not necessarily pay a higher premium, even if the unsubsidized premiums in their county are rising. To account for premium increases, federal spending to finance subsidies will also increase. With the enhanced financial assistance for ACA Marketplace coverage provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, subsidized enrollees with incomes at or below 150% of poverty ($21,870 for an individual and $45,000 for a family of 4) can get a free ($0 premium) or nearly free silver plan with a very low deductible if they sign up for the lowest or second-lowest cost silver plan. Relative to the original ACA subsidies, the Inflation Reduction Act also reduced payments for middle-income enrollees and removed the upper income limit on subsidy eligibility.