Telemedicine in Sexual and Reproductive Health
Appendix 1
|Reimbursement Requirements for Medicaid Programs and Private Payers Vary Widely State to State
|Medicaid reimburses for the following telemedicine services…
(Restrictions on services, conditions, providers and sites apply)
|Private payers reimburse
(Restrictions apply)
|Live Video?
|Store and Forward?
|At-home Remote Patient Monitoring?
|Email Phone Fax?
|Home as originating site?
|For some telemedicine services?
|Telehealth at same rate as in-person care?
|AL
|✓
|X
|✓ Only for DM & CHF
|X
|X
|X
|X
|AK
|✓
|✓
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|X
|AZ
|✓ Includes OBGYN, excludes abortion
|✓ Excludes OBGYN & primary care
|✓ For CHF
|X
|X
|✓ Excludes abortion
|X
|AR
|✓ Excludes abortion
|X
|X
|X
|X
|✓ Excludes abortion
|✓
|CA
|✓
|✓
|X
|Some
|✓
|✓
|✓*
|CO
|✓
|Dental
|✓
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
|CT
|✓ Behavioral health only
|✓ Provider to provider only
|X
|Some
|X
|✓
|X
|DE
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
|DC
|✓
|X
|Xb
|X
|X
|✓
|X
|FL
|✓ Behavioral health only
|X
|X
|X
|X
|✓
|X
|GA
|✓
|✓ Ultrasound, X-ray, dentistry only
|X
|X
|X
|✓*
|✓*
|HI
|✓
|X a
|X b
|X
|✓g
|✓
|✓
|ID
|✓ Includes primary care
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|IL
|✓
|X
|✓ Uterine monitoring and BP in pregnancy
|X
|X
|✓
|X
|IN
|✓ Excludes abortion
|X
|✓
|X
|X
|✓ Excludes abortion
|X
|IA
|✓ Excludes abortion
|X
|X c
|Some
|X
|✓ Excludes abortion
|X
|KS
|✓ Excludes abortion
|X
|✓
|X
|X
|✓ Excludes abortion
|Xd
|KY
|✓
|Radiology only
|X
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
|LA
|✓
|X
|✓
|X
|X
|✓
|X
|ME
|✓
|X
|✓
|Some
|X
|✓
|Xd
|MD
|✓
|✓
|✓
|X
|✓
|✓
|X
|MA
|✓ Behavioral health only
|X
|X
|X
|X
|✓
|X
|MI
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|✓
|✓
|X
|MN
|✓
|✓
|✓
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
|MS
|✓
|Radiology only a
|✓
|X
|X
|✓
|X
|MO
|✓
|X
|✓ Includes pregnancy
|X
|X
|✓
|X
|MT
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|✓
|✓
|X
|NE
|✓
|Radiology only
|✓
|X
|X
|✓
|X
|NV
|✓
|✓
|X
|X
|✓
|✓
|X
|NH
|✓
|Xa,e
|Xe
|X
|✓
|✓
|X
|NJ
|✓ Behavioral health only
|X a
|Xb
|X
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NM
|✓
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|✓
|✓
|NY
|✓
|✓
|✓
|X
|✓
|✓
|X
|NC
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|ND
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|X
|✓
|Xd
|OH
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|✓
|✓
|Xf
|OK
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|X
|✓
|X
|OR
|✓
|Dental
|✓
|Some
|X
|✓
|X
|PA
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|RI
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|X
|✓
|X
|SC
|✓
|X
|✓
|X
|✓
|X
|X
|SD
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|X
|✓
|X
|TN
|✓ Crisis-related only
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|✓
|X
|TX
|✓ Excludes abortion
|✓ Only w/ real-time audio
|✓ Includes pregnancy
|X
|✓
|✓ Excludes abortion
|X
|UT
|✓
|X
|✓
|X
|X
|✓
|X
|VT
|✓
|X
|✓ For CHF
|X
|✓
|✓
|X
|VA
|✓ Includes OB ultrasound
|✓ Excludes OBGYN & primary care
|✓ Includes DM in pregnancy
|X
|X
|✓
|X
|WA
|✓ Behavioral health & dentistry
|✓ Excludes OBGYN & primary care
|✓
|X
|✓
|✓
|X
|WV
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|WI
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|WY
|✓
|X
|X
|X
|✓
|X
|X
|Total states
|50 + DC
|14
|22
|5
|19
|41 + DC
|10
|NOTES: Telemedicine services must typically be shown to be equivalent to in-person services to meet reimbursement requirements.
CHF= Congestive heart failure
*Law exists but not currently in effect.|
a HI, MS, NH, NJ have laws requiring reimbursement for store and forward in Medicaid, however are not in effect or do not have corresponding policy indicating enforcement.
b DC, HI, NJ have laws requiring reimbursement for remote patient monitoring in Medicaid, however are not in effect or do not have corresponding policy indicating enforcement.
c Iowa supposed to start remote patient monitoring program in July 2019 for Medicaid Managed Care plans.
d Reimbursement has to be determined “in a manner consistent with” in-person services, but does not mention that the payment needs to be the same.
e NH voted to expand Medicaid coverage to store and forward and remote patient monitoring, effective in 2020.
f Ohio recently passed HB 166 recently passed on 7/18/19, telemedicine services be reimbursed at the same rate as equivalent in-person services, for health benefit plans issues or renewed as of 2021.
g In statute, HI includes a patient’s home as eligible originating site, but not included in Administrative Rules.
SOURCE: Center for Connected Health Policy. Current State Laws & Reimbursement Policies. Updated Oct 15, 2019.