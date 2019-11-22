Telemedicine in Sexual and Reproductive Health

NOTES: Telemedicine services must typically be shown to be equivalent to in-person services to meet reimbursement requirements.

CHF= Congestive heart failure

*Law exists but not currently in effect.|

a HI, MS, NH, NJ have laws requiring reimbursement for store and forward in Medicaid, however are not in effect or do not have corresponding policy indicating enforcement.

b DC, HI, NJ have laws requiring reimbursement for remote patient monitoring in Medicaid, however are not in effect or do not have corresponding policy indicating enforcement.

c Iowa supposed to start remote patient monitoring program in July 2019 for Medicaid Managed Care plans.

d Reimbursement has to be determined “in a manner consistent with” in-person services, but does not mention that the payment needs to be the same.

e NH voted to expand Medicaid coverage to store and forward and remote patient monitoring, effective in 2020.

f Ohio recently passed HB 166 recently passed on 7/18/19, telemedicine services be reimbursed at the same rate as equivalent in-person services, for health benefit plans issues or renewed as of 2021.

g In statute, HI includes a patient’s home as eligible originating site, but not included in Administrative Rules.

SOURCE: Center for Connected Health Policy. Current State Laws & Reimbursement Policies. Updated Oct 15, 2019.