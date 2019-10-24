Medicare Advantage 2020 Spotlight: First Look

Medicare Advantage plans have taken a large and growing role in the Medicare program over the past decade, with more than 22 million Medicare beneficiaries (34%) enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans in 2019, a private plan alternative to the traditional Medicare program. This brief provides an overview of the Medicare Advantage plans that will be available for 2020, based on an analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Findings include:

Number of Plans. Nationwide, 3,148 Medicare Advantage plans will be available for individual enrollment for the 2020 plan year – an increase of 414 plans since 2019. The average beneficiary will be able to choose among 28 plans in 2020, up from 24 in 2019 (ES Figure). The number of Special Needs Plans (SNPs) will also increase from 717 plans in 2019 to 855 plans in 2020.