Medicare Advantage 2020 Spotlight: First Look

Gretchen Jacobson , Meredith Freed, Anthony Damico, and Tricia Neuman
Published: Oct 24, 2019

Appendix Table 1. Availability of Medicare Advantage Plans and Insurers, by State, 2020
State Total Number of Plans Average Number of Plans Available to Beneficiaries Average Number of Insurers Offering Plans

Share of Beneficiaries with Access to at Least 1 Plan
All Plans HMOs Local PPOs
Nationwide 3,148 28 7 99% 95% 93%
Alabama 55 18 5 100% 95% 100%
Alaska 0 0 N/A 0% 0% 0%
Arizona 77 30 9 100% 97% 97%
Arkansas 50 22 7 100% 99% 89%
California 281 31 10 98% 97% 66%
Colorado 63 26 7 100% 86% 95%
Connecticut 29 26 6 100% 100% 100%
Delaware 11 10 4 100% 100% 100%
DC 7 7 4 100% 100% 100%
Florida 296 35 8 100% 99% 99%
Georgia 94 27 7 100% 87% 97%
Hawaii 19 12 6 100% 100% 100%
Idaho 56 23 5 93% 93% 93%
Illinois 116 32 9 100% 98% 96%
Indiana 84 20 6 100% 100% 100%
Iowa 47 12 4 100% 91% 96%
Kansas 60 17 5 100% 70% 82%
Kentucky 66 17 5 100% 99% 100%
Louisiana 53 20 7 100% 100% 100%
Maine 40 24 8 100% 100% 100%
Maryland 25 9 4 100% 90% 71%
Massachusetts 58 30 6 100% 99% 97%
Michigan 79 36 6 100% 100% 100%
Minnesota 79 31 7 100% 100% 99%
Mississippi 30 12 4 100% 76% 85%
Missouri 79 21 5 100% 90% 97%
Montana 14 5 3 100% 79% 86%
Nebraska 30 13 5 94% 82% 82%
Nevada 40 21 7 100% 97% 94%
New Hampshire 34 28 6 100% 100% 100%
New Jersey 58 24 6 100% 100% 100%
New Mexico 29 15 6 100% 68% 100%
New York 178 40 10 100% 100% 100%
North Carolina 82 17 6 100% 94% 95%
North Dakota 22 13 3 100% 0% 51%
Ohio 140 47 10 100% 100% 100%
Oklahoma 40 17 4 100% 77% 94%
Oregon 85 24 7 100% 93% 100%
Pennsylvania 160 47 8 100% 100% 100%
Rhode Island 16 16 4 100% 100% 100%
South Carolina 76 28 8 100% 100% 100%
South Dakota 24 14 4 100% 27% 81%
Tennessee 76 24 7 100% 100% 100%
Texas 152 27 9 100% 93% 94%
Utah 28 15 6 100% 98% 94%
Vermont 13 11 2 100% 100% 100%
Virginia 93 17 5 100% 97% 93%
Washington 127 28 7 98% 93% 90%
West Virginia 35 20 5 100% 100% 100%
Wisconsin 101 25 7 100% 99% 92%
Wyoming 5 2 1 100% 3% 3%
Note: Excludes SNPs, EGHPs, HCPPs, and PACE plans.  Nationwide totals include Puerto Rico and other territories.

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of CMS Landscape File, 2020.
