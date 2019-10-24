Medicare Advantage 2020 Spotlight: First Look
|Appendix Table 1. Availability of Medicare Advantage Plans and Insurers, by State, 2020
|State
|Total Number of Plans
|Average Number of Plans Available to Beneficiaries
|Average Number of Insurers Offering Plans
|
Share of Beneficiaries with Access to at Least 1 Plan
|All Plans
|HMOs
|Local PPOs
|Nationwide
|3,148
|28
|7
|99%
|95%
|93%
|Alabama
|55
|18
|5
|100%
|95%
|100%
|Alaska
|0
|0
|N/A
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Arizona
|77
|30
|9
|100%
|97%
|97%
|Arkansas
|50
|22
|7
|100%
|99%
|89%
|California
|281
|31
|10
|98%
|97%
|66%
|Colorado
|63
|26
|7
|100%
|86%
|95%
|Connecticut
|29
|26
|6
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Delaware
|11
|10
|4
|100%
|100%
|100%
|DC
|7
|7
|4
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Florida
|296
|35
|8
|100%
|99%
|99%
|Georgia
|94
|27
|7
|100%
|87%
|97%
|Hawaii
|19
|12
|6
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Idaho
|56
|23
|5
|93%
|93%
|93%
|Illinois
|116
|32
|9
|100%
|98%
|96%
|Indiana
|84
|20
|6
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Iowa
|47
|12
|4
|100%
|91%
|96%
|Kansas
|60
|17
|5
|100%
|70%
|82%
|Kentucky
|66
|17
|5
|100%
|99%
|100%
|Louisiana
|53
|20
|7
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Maine
|40
|24
|8
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Maryland
|25
|9
|4
|100%
|90%
|71%
|Massachusetts
|58
|30
|6
|100%
|99%
|97%
|Michigan
|79
|36
|6
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Minnesota
|79
|31
|7
|100%
|100%
|99%
|Mississippi
|30
|12
|4
|100%
|76%
|85%
|Missouri
|79
|21
|5
|100%
|90%
|97%
|Montana
|14
|5
|3
|100%
|79%
|86%
|Nebraska
|30
|13
|5
|94%
|82%
|82%
|Nevada
|40
|21
|7
|100%
|97%
|94%
|New Hampshire
|34
|28
|6
|100%
|100%
|100%
|New Jersey
|58
|24
|6
|100%
|100%
|100%
|New Mexico
|29
|15
|6
|100%
|68%
|100%
|New York
|178
|40
|10
|100%
|100%
|100%
|North Carolina
|82
|17
|6
|100%
|94%
|95%
|North Dakota
|22
|13
|3
|100%
|0%
|51%
|Ohio
|140
|47
|10
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Oklahoma
|40
|17
|4
|100%
|77%
|94%
|Oregon
|85
|24
|7
|100%
|93%
|100%
|Pennsylvania
|160
|47
|8
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Rhode Island
|16
|16
|4
|100%
|100%
|100%
|South Carolina
|76
|28
|8
|100%
|100%
|100%
|South Dakota
|24
|14
|4
|100%
|27%
|81%
|Tennessee
|76
|24
|7
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Texas
|152
|27
|9
|100%
|93%
|94%
|Utah
|28
|15
|6
|100%
|98%
|94%
|Vermont
|13
|11
|2
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Virginia
|93
|17
|5
|100%
|97%
|93%
|Washington
|127
|28
|7
|98%
|93%
|90%
|West Virginia
|35
|20
|5
|100%
|100%
|100%
|Wisconsin
|101
|25
|7
|100%
|99%
|92%
|Wyoming
|5
|2
|1
|100%
|3%
|3%
|Note: Excludes SNPs, EGHPs, HCPPs, and PACE plans. Nationwide totals include Puerto Rico and other territories.
Source: Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of CMS Landscape File, 2020.