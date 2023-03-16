Medicaid and CHIP Eligibility, Enrollment, and Renewal Policies as States Prepare for the Unwinding of the Pandemic-Era Continuous Enrollment Provision

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
|Table A: Trends in State Medicaid and CHIP Eligibility, Enrollment, and Renewal Policies, December 2009-January 2023
|Table 1: Income Eligibility Limits for Children’s Health Coverage as a Percent Of The Federal Poverty Level, January 2023
|Table 2: Medicaid and CHIP Coverage for Pregnant Individuals and Medicaid Family Planning Expansion, January 2023
|Table 3: State Adoption of Options to Cover Immigrant Populations, January 2023
|Table 4: Medicaid Income Eligibility Limits for Adults as a Percent of the Federal Poverty Level, January 2023
|Table 5: State Adoption of 12-Month Continuous Eligibility for Selected Populations, January 2023
|Table 6: Integration of MAGI-Medicaid Eligibility Systems with Marketplace Systems, Non-MAGI Medicaid, and Non-Health Programs, January 2023
|Table 7: Modes For Submitting Medicaid Applications and Features of Online Applications, January 2023
|Table 8: Real-Time Eligibility Determinations, January 2023
|Table 9: Staff Responsible for Processing Applications and Renewals in Medicaid and CHIP, January 2023
|Table 10: Features of Online Medicaid Accounts, January 2023
|Table 11: Features of Portals for Application Assisters/Community Partners, January 2023
|Table 12: Databases Used to Verify Income, In Addition to the Social Security Administration Database, January 2023
|Table 13: Medicaid Ex Parte Renewals for Children, Pregnant Individuals, Parents, and Expansion Adults, January 2023
|Table 14: Steps to Increase Ex Parte Renewals Rates in the Past Year, January 2023
|Table 15: Modes For Submitting Medicaid Renewals, January 2023
|Table 16: Actions to Align Non-MAGI with MAGI Renewal Policies, January 2023
|Table 17: State Approaches to the Unwinding Period, January 2023
|Table 18: State Actions to Coordinate with Medicaid Managed Care Organizations During the Unwinding Period, January 2023
|Table 19: Medicaid Renewal Communications During the Unwinding Period, January 2023
|Table 20: Ongoing or Planned Actions to Update Mailing Addresses Before the End of the Continuous Enrollment Provision, January 2023
|Table 21: State Follow-Up on Returned Mail, January 2023
|Table 22: Eligibility and Call Center Staff Vacancy Rates, January 2023
|Table 23: Planned Actions to Increase Eligibility Staff Capacity for Processing Renewal During the Unwinding Period, January 2023
|Table 24: State Plans for Publishing Selected Data Measures on State Websites During the Unwinding Period, January 2023