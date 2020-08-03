Key Questions About Nursing Home Regulation and Oversight in the Wake of COVID-19

Appendix 1: Nursing Home Survey and Certification Process

A facility is subject to a standard survey, without advance notice, at least once every 15 months. If found to have provided substandard care quality, a facility is subject to an extended survey within two weeks of the standard survey. In addition, states may conduct special surveys within two months of any change in facility ownership, administration, management, or nursing director to determine whether care quality has declined as a result of the change. The Secretary also can conduct special surveys when the Secretary has reason to question facility compliance with federal requirements. Standard surveys include a case-mix stratified sample of residents. Extended surveys review and identify facility policies and procedures that produced substandard care quality, expand the sample size of resident assessments reviewed, and review staffing, in-service training, and if appropriate, consultant contracts.

Facility surveys are conducted by a multi-disciplinary team using a protocol developed by the Secretary. The survey team must include a registered nurse and may include physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, physical, speech, or occupational therapists, dieticians, sanitarians, engineers, licensed practical nurses, social workers, or other professionals. The survey team cannot include anyone who has served as staff or a consultant to the facility in the prior two years or who has a personal or familial financial interest in the facility.

Survey and certification information, including statements of deficiencies, must be made publicly available by states and the Secretary within 14 days after the facility is notified. States submit this information, including any enforcement actions, to the Secretary on the same day that the facility is notified, and the Secretary uses this information to update the federal Nursing Home Compare website at least quarterly. The website must include facility staffing data, including resident census data and hours of care provided per resident per day and information on staffing turnover and tenure; links to state survey and certification programs, inspection reports, and facility plans of correction or report responses; information on how to file a complaint with the state survey and certification program and the state long-term-care ombuds program; summary information on the number, type, severity, and outcome of substantiated complaints; the number of adjudicated instances of criminal violations by the facility or its employees committed within the facility regarding abuse, neglect, exploitation, criminal sexual abuse or other violations resulting in serious bodily injury; and CMPs levied against the facility, its employees, contractors, and other agents. States also must notify the state long-term care ombudsman of any findings of noncompliance or adverse actions taken against facilities.

Appendix 2: History of Federal Nursing Home Requirements

After the creation of the Medicare and Medicaid programs, it soon became clear that “[s]trict enforcement of federal standards would have barred most nursing homes from participating in the Medicare program” in the mid-1960s, and certification of nursing homes to participate in Medicaid was left to the states. After increased congressional and media attention to substandard facility conditions and lax government oversight, revised federal regulations certifying facilities to participate in Medicare and Medicaid were established in 1974. Continued concern about care quality and inadequate enforcement led to new proposed federal regulations issued in 1980 by the Carter Administration. However, the nursing home industry objected to the new regulations’ projected costs, and the regulations were rescinded by the Reagan Administration. In turn, the Reagan Administration’s subsequent proposal, which would have deleted or relaxed many existing standards, was set aside after opposition from consumer advocates, states, Congress, and providers. The impasse led to the appointment of an Institute of Medicine (IOM) committee to recommend changes.

The 1986 IOM committee report contained numerous recommendations to enhance nursing home care quality and resident quality of life by improving nursing home regulation. While the IOM committee credited the 1974 regulations with contributing to better care quality, it noted “substantial room for improvement” due to weaknesses in the regulations and uneven administration and enforcement by states. At the time of the IOM study, “there [was] broad consensus that government regulation of nursing homes, as it now functions, is not satisfactory because it allows too many substandard nursing homes to continue in operation.” Concerns included “neglect and abuse leading to premature death, permanent injury, increased disability, and unnecessary fear and suffering on the part of residents,” poor quality of life and lack of autonomy, and poor quality medical and nursing care. The IOM committee emphasized that government regulation of nursing homes is warranted due to residents’ “large array of physical, functional, and mental disabilities,” limited opportunities for transfer among facilities, and inability to pay for care out-of-pocket.

Although the IOM recommendations led to changes adopted in the 1987 Nursing Home Reform Act, concerns about poor care quality and inadequate enforcement of federal standards continued. Between 1997 and 2010, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) issued more than 20 reports finding substandard care in many nursing homes; understatement of serious deficiencies by state surveyors; unenforced sanctions for harming residents; facilities cycling in and out of compliance; and inconsistent and ineffective federal oversight. During the same period, the HHS Office of Inspector General issued reports critical of facility compliance and state and federal enforcement. Recurring concerns include staffing levels, abuse and neglect, unmet resident needs, care quality, staff training and competency, and lack of integration between medical care and other services.