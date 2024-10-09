Section 4: Types of Plans Offered

Most firms (76%) that offer health benefits offer only one type of health plan. Large firms (200 or more workers) are more likely than small firms (3-199 workers) to offer more than one plan type.

NUMBER OF PLAN TYPES OFFERED

Seventy-six percent of firms offering health benefits offer only one type of health plan in 2024. Large firms are more likely than small firms to offer more than one plan type (61% vs. 23%) [Figure 4.1].

Sixty percent of covered workers in 2024 are employed in a firm that offers more than one type of health plan. Seventy-one percent of covered workers in large firms are employed by a firm that offers more than one plan type, compared to 33% of covered workers in small firms [Figure 4.2].

Sixty-five percent of covered workers in firms offering health benefits work in firms that offer one or more PPOs; 60% work in firms that offer one or more HDHP/SOs; 20% work in firms that offer one or more HMOs; 14% work in firms that offer one or more POS plans; and 3% work in firms that offer one or more conventional plans [Figure 4.4].

Among covered workers in firms offering only one type of health plan, 54% are in firms that offer only PPOs and 24% are in firms that offer only HDHP/SOs [Figure 4.5].

The survey collects information on a firm’s plan with the largest enrollment in each of the plan types. While we know the number of plan types a firm has, we do not know the total number of plans a firm offers workers. In addition, firms may offer different types of plans to different workers. For example, some workers might be offered one type of plan at one location, while workers at another location are offered a different type of plan.