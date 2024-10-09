Section 12: Health Screening and Health Promotion and Wellness Programs

Most large firms offer some form of wellness program to help workers and their family members identify health issues and manage chronic conditions. Some employers believe that improving the health of workers and their family members can improve well-being and productivity, as well as reduce health care spending.

In addition to offering wellness programs, many large firms offer health screening programs. These include health risk assessments, which are questionnaires asking workers about lifestyle, stress, or physical health, and biometric screenings, which we define as in-person health examinations conducted by a medical professional. Firms and insurers may use the health information collected during screenings to target wellness offerings or other health services to workers with certain conditions or behaviors. Some firms have incentive programs that reward or penalize workers for different activities, including participating in wellness programs or completing health screenings.

Among large firms (more than 200 workers) offering health benefits in 2024, 56% offer workers the opportunity to complete a health risk assessment, 44% offer workers the opportunity to complete a biometric screening, and 79% offer workers one or more wellness programs, such as programs to help them stop smoking or lose weight, or lifestyle and behavioral coaching. Substantial shares of these firms provide incentives for workers to participate in or complete the programs.

Only firms offering health benefits were asked about their wellness and health promotion programs.

HEALTH RISK ASSESSMENTS Many firms give their workers the option to complete a health risk assessment to identify potential health issues. Health risk assessments generally include questions about medical history, health status, and lifestyle. At small firms, health risk assessments are often administered by an insurer. Among firms offering health benefits, 31% of small firms and 56% of large firms provide workers with the option to complete a health risk assessment, similar to the percentages last year. The percentage of large firms giving workers this opportunity remains lower than the pre-pandemic level for large firms in 2019 (56% vs. 65%) [Figure 12.1]. Among large firms giving workers the opportunity to complete a health risk assessment, firms with 5,000 or more workers are more likely to do so (72%) and firms with 200 to 999 workers are less likely to do so (55%) [Figure 12.1].

Some firms offer incentives to encourage workers to complete a health risk assessment. Among large firms that offer a health risk assessment, 54% use incentives or penalties to encourage workers to complete the assessment, similar to the percentage (59%) last year [Figure 12.2].



BIOMETRIC SCREENING Biometric screening is a health examination that measures a person’s risk factors (such as cholesterol, body mass index (BMI), or blood pressure) for certain medical issues. A biometric screening involves assessing whether the person meets specified health targets (“biometric outcomes”) related to certain risk factors, such as meeting a target BMI or cholesterol level. As defined by this survey, goals related to smoking are not included in the biometric screening questions. Among firms offering health benefits, 9% of small firms and 44% of large firms provide workers the opportunity to complete a biometric screening [Figure 12.3]. These percentages are similar to those last year, but the percentage of large employers with a biometric screening program remains lower than the pre-pandemic level in 2019 (52%) [Figure 12.5].

With increases in remote work, some firms developed options for workers to complete biometric screening remotely. Among firms providing workers the opportunity to complete a biometric screening, 62% allow employees to complete the screening remotely [Figure 12.4]

Some firms with biometric screening programs offer incentives to encourage workers to complete the screening. Among large firms with a biometric screening program, 65% use incentives or penalties to encourage workers to complete the assessment, similar to the percentage year (67%) [Figure 12.6].

In addition to incentives for completing a biometric screening, some firms offer workers incentives to meet biometric outcomes, such as maintaining a certain cholesterol level or body weight. Among large firms with a biometric screening program, 14% have incentives or penalties tied to whether workers meet specified biometric outcomes [Figure 12.6].



HEALTH SCREENING PROGRAMS Among firms offering health benefits, 64% of large firms offer workers a health risk assessment, biometric screening, or both, similar to the percentage last year (63%) [Figure 12.9].