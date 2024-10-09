Section 10: Plan Funding

Many firms, particularly larger firms, choose to pay for some or all of the health services of their workers directly from their own funds rather than by purchasing health insurance to cover them. This is called self-funding. Both public and private employers can use self-funding to provide health benefits. Federal law (the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, or ERISA) exempts self-funded plans established by private employers (but not public employers) from most state insurance laws, including reserve requirements, mandated benefits, premium taxes, and some consumer protection regulations. In 2024, 63% of covered workers are in a self-funded health plan. Some employers which sponsor self-funded plans purchase stoploss coverage to limit their liabilities.

In recent years, a complex funding option, often called level-funding, has become more widely available to small employers. Level-funded arrangements are nominally self-funded options that package together a self-funded plan with extensive stoploss coverage that significantly reduces the risk retained by the employer. Thirty-six percent of covered workers in small firms (3-199 workers) are in a level-funded plan in 2024.

SELF-FUNDED PLANS Sixty-three percent of covered workers are in a plan that is self-funded, similar to the percentage (65%) last year [Figure 10.2]. The percentage of covered workers enrolled in self-funded plans is similar to the percentages five years ago (61%) and ten years ago (61%) [Figure 10.2]. As expected, covered workers in large firms are significantly more likely to be in a self-funded plan than covered workers in small firms (79% vs. 20%) [Figure 10.1] and [Figure 10.3].



LEVEL-FUNDED PLANS In recent years, insurers have been offering health plans that provide a nominally self-funded option for small and mid-sized employers that incorporates stoploss insurance with relatively low attachment points. In these arrangements, the insurer calculates an expected monthly expense for the employer, which includes a share of the estimated annual cost for benefits, premiums for the stoploss protection, and an administrative fee. The employer pays this “level premium” amount, with the potential for some reconciliation between the employer and the insurer at the end of the year, although small employers are often protected from any meaningful additional liability. These policies are sold as self-funded plans, so they generally are not subject to state requirements for insured plans and, for those sold to employers with fewer than 50 employees, are not subject to the rating and benefit standards in the ACA for small firms. Due to the complexity of the funding (and regulatory status) of these plans, and because employers often pay a monthly amount that resembles a premium, respondents may be confused as to whether or not their health plan is self-funded or insured. There also may be confusion because different plan administrators (generally insurers) use different labels to refer to these arrangements. We asked employers with fewer than 200 workers whether they have a level-funded plan. Forty-two percent of small firms that report offering health benefits offer a level-funded plan in 2024. This amount is not statistically different from the percentage (34%) last year. The apparent instability in the small firm estimate results from responses of the relatively few firms with 3 to 9 workers that offer health coverage. Among firms with 10 to 199 workers that offer health benefits, 37% offer a level-funded plan in 2024, similar to the percentage 39% last year.

Thirty-six percent of covered workers in small firms are enrolled in a level-funded plan in 2024, similar to the percentage last year [Figure 10.6] and [Figure 10.8]. Forty-six percent of covered workers in small firms are enrolled in either a level-funded plan or a self-insured plan, the same as the percentage last year [Figure 10.7] and [Figure 10.8].