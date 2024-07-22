Donor Government Funding for HIV in Low- and Middle-Income Countries in 2023

Key Findings

This report provides an analysis of donor government funding to address the HIV response in low- and middle-income countries in 2023, the latest year available, as well as trends over time. It includes both bilateral funding from donors and their multilateral contributions to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund), UNITAID, and Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). Overall, the analysis shows that funding for HIV decreased between 2022 and 2023. While most of this was due to timing, the longer trend shows a shift away from bilateral funding by most donors, one that has not been fully offset by multilateral support. As a result, HIV funding, while fluctuating over time, has not returned to its highest level, reached a decade ago. At the same time, while there has been significant progress in addressing the HIV epidemic, the number of people newly infected by HIV is rising in some regions, some populations are particularly at risk and lack access to prevention services, and almost a quarter of people living with HIV are still not on treatment. Key findings include the following: