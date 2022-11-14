menu

Donor Government Funding for Family Planning Reports


Published: Nov 14, 2022

These reports provide data on donor government funding for family planning activities in low- and middle-income countries. It is part of an effort by KFF that began after the London Summit on Family Planning in 2012 and includes data from all 30 members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC), as well as non-DAC members where data are available. Collectively, these donor governments provide the bulk of international assistance for family planning activities. Both bilateral assistance and core contributions to UNFPA are included.

