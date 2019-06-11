menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Data Note: Americans’ Challenges with Health Care Costs

Ashley Kirzinger , Cailey Muñana, Bryan Wu, and Mollyann Brodie
Published: Jun 11, 2019

Table A.1: Worries about Affording Basic Needs by Socioeconomic Status
  Total Gender Income Race/Ethnicity
Men Women <$40K $40K–$89.9K $90K+ White Black Hisp.
Percent who say they are “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about being able to afford … for them and their family: (August 2018)
…unexpected medical bills 67% 63% 71% 75% 68% 55% 63% 70% 83%
…their health insurance deductible* 53 49 57 61 52 42 52 47 67
…gasoline or other transportation costs 46 46 46 64 43 25 39 52 65
…their prescription drug costs 44 39 49 55 41 32 41 37 64
…their monthly utilities like electricity or heat 43 39 46 62 38 20 35 50 66
…their monthly health insurance premium* 42 42 42 52 40 30 39 46 54
…their rent or mortgage 41 37 44 56 41 22 32 50 68
…food 36 34 38 54 35 13 29 39 62
NOTE: *Among insured adults.
Table A.2: Worries about Affording Basic Needs by Health Status and Health Insurance Status
  Total Health Insurance and Age Health Status
Insured,
18-64		 Uninsured,
18-64		 65+ Excellent/Very good/Good Fair/Poor
Percent who say they are “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about being able to afford … for them and their family: (August 2018)
…unexpected medical bills 67% 69% 76% 55% 65% 76%
…their health insurance deductible* 53 55 47 50 64
…gasoline or other transportation costs 46 45 57 42 40 64
…their prescription drug costs 44 41 56 46 37 69
…their monthly utilities like electricity or heat 43 39 60 40 37 60
…their monthly health insurance premium* 42 42 41 38 56
…their rent or mortgage 41 42 61 24 37 56
…food 36 33 57 33 30 56
NOTE: *Among insured adults.
Table A.3: Problems Paying Health Care Costs Vary by Socioeconomic Status
  Total Gender Income Race/Ethnicity
Men Women <$40K $40K–$89.9K $90K+ White Black Hisp.
AMONG THOSE WHO HAVE INSURANCE: Percent who say they have difficulty affording to pay… (June 2019)
…the deductible they pay before insurance kicks in 34% 29% 38% 49% 29% 24% 32% 38%
…the cost of health insurance each month 28 25 31 40 22 22 28 22
…co-pays for doctor visits and prescription drugs 24 18 28 40 18 12 21 29
Percent who say they or a household member had problems paying medical bills in the past year: (March 2019)
26% 22% 29% 38% 26% 10% 23% 34% 31%
AMONG THOSE WHO CURRENTLY TAKE ANY PRESCRIPTION MEDICINE: Percent who say it is difficult for them to afford to pay the cost of their prescription medicine: (February 2019)
24% 22% 25% 35% 21% 11% 21%
Table A.4: Problems Paying Health Care Costs Vary by Health Status and Health Insurance Status
  Total Health Insurance and Age Health Status Serious Medical Condition in Household
Insured, 18-64 Uninsured, 18-64 65+ Excellent/Very good/Good Fair/Poor Yes No
AMONG THOSE WHO HAVE INSURANCE: Percent who say they have difficulty affording to pay… (June 2019)
…the deductible they pay before insurance kicks in 34% 35% 28% 31% 51%
…the cost of health insurance each month 28 28 29 26 40
…co-pays for doctor visits and prescription drugs 24 23 25 20 47
Percent who say they or a household member had problems paying medical bills in the past year: (March 2019)
26% 25% 45% 15% 24% 35% 39% 22%
AMONG THOSE WHO CURRENTLY TAKE ANY PRESCRIPTION MEDICINE: Percent who say it is difficult for them to afford to pay the cost of their prescription medicine: (February 2019)
24% 22% 23% 14% 49%
Table A.5: Shares Reporting Receiving Treatment for a Serious Medical Condition
Percent of 18-64-year-olds who report currently receiving medical treatment for any of the following medical conditions:
(March 2019)		 Individual receiving treatment Family member in household receiving treatment Individual or Family member in household receiving treatment
A serious mental health illness like depression, bipolar disease, or schizophrenia 15 15 21
Diabetes 11 13 18
Heart disease 5 6 9
Stroke 2 2 3
Cancer 2 3 4
Any of the above 26% 28% 38%
Table A.6: Postponing or Delaying Care Because of Costs by Socioeconomic Status
  Total Gender Income Race/Ethnicity
Men Women <$40K $40K–$89.9K $90K+ White Black Hisp.
Percent who say that in the past year they or a family member… (March 2019)
…skipped dental care or checkups 30% 26% 34% 45% 31% 14% 28% 31% 37%
…relied on home remedies or OTC drugs instead of going to see a doctor 31 29 33 38 36 19 30 26 40
…put off or postponed getting health care they needed 26 24 28 31 31 18 25 23 33
…skipped a recommended medical test or treatment 21 17 24 25 23 13 19 21 24
…had problems getting mental health care 12 9 14 15 13 7 13 10 9
Percent who did any of the above 51 47 56 62 56 36 50 54 54
Percent who say the condition got worse as a result 13 11 15 18 15 5 13 15 10
Table A.7: Postponing or Delaying Care by Health Status and Health Insurance Status
  Total Health Insurance and Age Health Status Serious Medical Condition in Household
Insured, 18–64 Uninsured, 18–64 65+ Excellent/
Very good/
Good		 Fair/Poor Yes No
Percent who say that in the past year they or a family member… (March 2019)
…skipped dental care or checkups 30% 29% 47% 22% 29% 36% 41% 27%
…relied on home remedies or OTC drugs instead of going to see a doctor 31 31 57 15 31 33 40 33
…put off or postponed getting health care they needed 26 26 50 12 26 29 35 27
…skipped a recommended medical test or treatment 21 20 40 12 19 27 27 20
…had problems getting mental health care 12 13 19 4 11 12 19 11
Percent who did any of the above 51 52 76 35 50 61 64 50
Percent who say the condition got worse as a result 13 13 25 6 12 19 23 9
Table A.8: Public’s Struggles with Health Care Over Time
Percent who say they… had problems paying medical bills in the past year put off any type of care due to cost in the past year* …are worried about affording needed care …are very worried about affording needed care
March 2010 30% 57% 58% 29%
March 2011 23 52 52 20
May 2012 26 58 48 25
September 2013 57 60 33
December 2013 28
November 2015 23
January 2016 50 56 28
December 2016 51 50 25
February 2017 29
June 2017 28
April 2018 27
June 2018 25
March 2019 26 51
NOTE: *Includes those who say yes to doing at least one of the following due to costs: skipping dental care or checkups, relying on home remedies or over-the-counter drugs instead of going to see a doctor, putting off or postponing getting health care they needed, skipping a recommended medical test or treatment, not filling a prescription for a medicine, cutting pills in half or skipping doses, or having problems getting mental health care.
Findings

Topics

Tags

Also of Interest

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.