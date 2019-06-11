Data Note: Americans’ Challenges with Health Care Costs
|Table A.1: Worries about Affording Basic Needs by Socioeconomic Status
|Total
|Gender
|Income
|Race/Ethnicity
|Men
|Women
|<$40K
|$40K–$89.9K
|$90K+
|White
|Black
|Hisp.
|Percent who say they are “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about being able to afford … for them and their family: (August 2018)
|…unexpected medical bills
|67%
|63%
|71%
|75%
|68%
|55%
|63%
|70%
|83%
|…their health insurance deductible*
|53
|49
|57
|61
|52
|42
|52
|47
|67
|…gasoline or other transportation costs
|46
|46
|46
|64
|43
|25
|39
|52
|65
|…their prescription drug costs
|44
|39
|49
|55
|41
|32
|41
|37
|64
|…their monthly utilities like electricity or heat
|43
|39
|46
|62
|38
|20
|35
|50
|66
|…their monthly health insurance premium*
|42
|42
|42
|52
|40
|30
|39
|46
|54
|…their rent or mortgage
|41
|37
|44
|56
|41
|22
|32
|50
|68
|…food
|36
|34
|38
|54
|35
|13
|29
|39
|62
|NOTE: *Among insured adults.
|Table A.2: Worries about Affording Basic Needs by Health Status and Health Insurance Status
|Total
|Health Insurance and Age
|Health Status
|Insured,
18-64
|Uninsured,
18-64
|65+
|Excellent/Very good/Good
|Fair/Poor
|Percent who say they are “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about being able to afford … for them and their family: (August 2018)
|…unexpected medical bills
|67%
|69%
|76%
|55%
|65%
|76%
|…their health insurance deductible*
|53
|55
|–
|47
|50
|64
|…gasoline or other transportation costs
|46
|45
|57
|42
|40
|64
|…their prescription drug costs
|44
|41
|56
|46
|37
|69
|…their monthly utilities like electricity or heat
|43
|39
|60
|40
|37
|60
|…their monthly health insurance premium*
|42
|42
|–
|41
|38
|56
|…their rent or mortgage
|41
|42
|61
|24
|37
|56
|…food
|36
|33
|57
|33
|30
|56
|NOTE: *Among insured adults.
|Table A.3: Problems Paying Health Care Costs Vary by Socioeconomic Status
|Total
|Gender
|Income
|Race/Ethnicity
|Men
|Women
|<$40K
|$40K–$89.9K
|$90K+
|White
|Black
|Hisp.
|AMONG THOSE WHO HAVE INSURANCE: Percent who say they have difficulty affording to pay… (June 2019)
|…the deductible they pay before insurance kicks in
|34%
|29%
|38%
|49%
|29%
|24%
|32%
|–
|38%
|…the cost of health insurance each month
|28
|25
|31
|40
|22
|22
|28
|–
|22
|…co-pays for doctor visits and prescription drugs
|24
|18
|28
|40
|18
|12
|21
|–
|29
|Percent who say they or a household member had problems paying medical bills in the past year: (March 2019)
|26%
|22%
|29%
|38%
|26%
|10%
|23%
|34%
|31%
|AMONG THOSE WHO CURRENTLY TAKE ANY PRESCRIPTION MEDICINE: Percent who say it is difficult for them to afford to pay the cost of their prescription medicine: (February 2019)
|24%
|22%
|25%
|35%
|21%
|11%
|21%
|–
|–
|Table A.4: Problems Paying Health Care Costs Vary by Health Status and Health Insurance Status
|Total
|Health Insurance and Age
|Health Status
|Serious Medical Condition in Household
|Insured, 18-64
|Uninsured, 18-64
|65+
|Excellent/Very good/Good
|Fair/Poor
|Yes
|No
|AMONG THOSE WHO HAVE INSURANCE: Percent who say they have difficulty affording to pay… (June 2019)
|…the deductible they pay before insurance kicks in
|34%
|35%
|–
|28%
|31%
|51%
|–
|–
|…the cost of health insurance each month
|28
|28
|–
|29
|26
|40
|–
|–
|…co-pays for doctor visits and prescription drugs
|24
|23
|–
|25
|20
|47
|–
|–
|Percent who say they or a household member had problems paying medical bills in the past year: (March 2019)
|26%
|25%
|45%
|15%
|24%
|35%
|39%
|22%
|AMONG THOSE WHO CURRENTLY TAKE ANY PRESCRIPTION MEDICINE: Percent who say it is difficult for them to afford to pay the cost of their prescription medicine: (February 2019)
|24%
|22%
|–
|23%
|14%
|49%
|–
|–
|Table A.5: Shares Reporting Receiving Treatment for a Serious Medical Condition
|Percent of 18-64-year-olds who report currently receiving medical treatment for any of the following medical conditions:
(March 2019)
|Individual receiving treatment
|Family member in household receiving treatment
|Individual or Family member in household receiving treatment
|A serious mental health illness like depression, bipolar disease, or schizophrenia
|15
|15
|21
|Diabetes
|11
|13
|18
|Heart disease
|5
|6
|9
|Stroke
|2
|2
|3
|Cancer
|2
|3
|4
|Any of the above
|26%
|28%
|38%
|Table A.6: Postponing or Delaying Care Because of Costs by Socioeconomic Status
|Total
|Gender
|Income
|Race/Ethnicity
|Men
|Women
|<$40K
|$40K–$89.9K
|$90K+
|White
|Black
|Hisp.
|Percent who say that in the past year they or a family member… (March 2019)
|…skipped dental care or checkups
|30%
|26%
|34%
|45%
|31%
|14%
|28%
|31%
|37%
|…relied on home remedies or OTC drugs instead of going to see a doctor
|31
|29
|33
|38
|36
|19
|30
|26
|40
|…put off or postponed getting health care they needed
|26
|24
|28
|31
|31
|18
|25
|23
|33
|…skipped a recommended medical test or treatment
|21
|17
|24
|25
|23
|13
|19
|21
|24
|…had problems getting mental health care
|12
|9
|14
|15
|13
|7
|13
|10
|9
|Percent who did any of the above
|51
|47
|56
|62
|56
|36
|50
|54
|54
|Percent who say the condition got worse as a result
|13
|11
|15
|18
|15
|5
|13
|15
|10
|Table A.7: Postponing or Delaying Care by Health Status and Health Insurance Status
|Total
|Health Insurance and Age
|Health Status
|Serious Medical Condition in Household
|Insured, 18–64
|Uninsured, 18–64
|65+
|Excellent/
Very good/
Good
|Fair/Poor
|Yes
|No
|Percent who say that in the past year they or a family member… (March 2019)
|…skipped dental care or checkups
|30%
|29%
|47%
|22%
|29%
|36%
|41%
|27%
|…relied on home remedies or OTC drugs instead of going to see a doctor
|31
|31
|57
|15
|31
|33
|40
|33
|…put off or postponed getting health care they needed
|26
|26
|50
|12
|26
|29
|35
|27
|…skipped a recommended medical test or treatment
|21
|20
|40
|12
|19
|27
|27
|20
|…had problems getting mental health care
|12
|13
|19
|4
|11
|12
|19
|11
|Percent who did any of the above
|51
|52
|76
|35
|50
|61
|64
|50
|Percent who say the condition got worse as a result
|13
|13
|25
|6
|12
|19
|23
|9
|Table A.8: Public’s Struggles with Health Care Over Time
|Percent who say they…
|…had problems paying medical bills in the past year
|…put off any type of care due to cost in the past year*
|…are worried about affording needed care
|…are very worried about affording needed care
|March 2010
|30%
|57%
|58%
|29%
|March 2011
|23
|52
|52
|20
|May 2012
|26
|58
|48
|25
|September 2013
|–
|57
|60
|33
|December 2013
|28
|–
|–
|–
|November 2015
|23
|–
|–
|–
|January 2016
|–
|50
|56
|28
|December 2016
|–
|51
|50
|25
|February 2017
|29
|–
|–
|–
|June 2017
|28
|–
|–
|–
|April 2018
|27
|–
|–
|–
|June 2018
|25
|–
|–
|–
|March 2019
|26
|51
|–
|–
|NOTE: *Includes those who say yes to doing at least one of the following due to costs: skipping dental care or checkups, relying on home remedies or over-the-counter drugs instead of going to see a doctor, putting off or postponing getting health care they needed, skipping a recommended medical test or treatment, not filling a prescription for a medicine, cutting pills in half or skipping doses, or having problems getting mental health care.