Survey on Race, Discrimination and Health

KFF’s 2023 Survey on Racism, Discrimination and Health documents the extent and impact of racism and discrimination across several facets of American life, including health care. The main survey report also documents the link between racism and discrimination and worse health and well-being, including increased feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and depression.

Subsequent analyses based on the survey data have explored adults’ views on racism in major aspects of U.S. society; Americans’ challenges with health costs; LGBT adults’ experiences with discrimination in their daily lives and with mental health crises; and older adults’ health care experiences. Those analyses are below, and more are in the works.

LGBT Adults’ Experiences with Discrimination and Health Care Disparities

Americans’ Challenges with Health Care Costs

Views on Racism and Trust in Key U.S. Institutions

