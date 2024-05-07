Survey on Race, Discrimination and Health
MORE FROM KFF
Immigrants Overwhelmingly Say They and Their Children Are Better Off in the US, But Many Also Report Substantial Discrimination and Challenges
A 2023 KFF-Los Angeles Times partnership survey of immigrant adults, released in September 2023, shows most feel they found a better life for their families in this country, but many also face economic hardships and discrimination. The poll is the largest nationally representative survey focused on immigrants.