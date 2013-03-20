Liz Hamel is Vice President and Director of Public Opinion and Survey Research at the Kaiser Family Foundation, where she directs KFF’s polling work including the monthly Health Tracking Poll and ongoing survey partnerships with news media organizations such as The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, and CNN. Her public opinion research experience spans a wide range of health-related topics, including people’s experiences in the health care system; views of the ACA, Medicare, Medicaid, and private health insurance; attitudes and experiences related to prescription drugs; and the role of health care in elections. Hamel is an active member of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and its Pacific chapter (PAPOR), and has served on the Executive Council of both organizations. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University.