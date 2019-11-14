Beyond the Numbers: Access to Reproductive Health Care for Low-Income Women in Five Communities

St. Louis, MO

KFF: Usha Ranji, Michelle Long, and Alina Salganicoff

Health Management Associates: Sharon Silow-Carroll and Carrie Rosenzweig

Introduction

Over the past couple of decades, Missouri has increasingly become a battleground for reproductive rights and health services. The state has passed a number of regulations that restrict access to reproductive care, and in May 2019, along with several other states, the Republican-controlled Missouri state legislature passed a law banning abortions after 8 weeks. As of this publication, it is temporarily blocked by a federal judge as a legal challenge plays out in court. State regulatory policies and enforcement actions put Missouri at risk of becoming the first state with no operating abortion clinic since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. In addition to restrictions on abortion access, Missouri has not expanded Medicaid eligibility under the ACA.

In contrast to the rest of the state, St. Louis stands out as a liberal area, electing Democrats as mayor of the City of St. Louis and to the state senate and House of Representatives. The St. Louis metropolitan area (Figure 1) is highly segregated and deep health disparities exist between black and white residents. The region is federally-designated as medically underserved and as a health professional shortage area. One recent study found that there was an 18-year difference in life expectancy between the wealthier, predominantly white, suburbs of Clayton and North St. Louis City, a majority Black area less than 10 miles away. St. Louis also has a large Catholic population and concentration of Catholic-affiliated hospitals and schools, which shape how local health systems offer sexual and reproductive health services and education.

This case study examines access to reproductive health services among low-income women in St. Louis City and County, Missouri. It is based on semi-structured interviews conducted by staff of KFF and Health Management Associates (HMA) with a range of local safety net clinicians and clinic directors, social service and community-based organizations, researchers, and health care advocates, as well as a focus group with low-income women during March and April 2019. Interviewees were asked about a wide range of topics that shape access to and use of reproductive health care services in their community, including availability of family planning and maternity services, provider supply and distribution, scope of sex education, abortion restrictions, and the impact of state and federal health financing and coverage policies locally. An Executive Summary and detailed project methodology are available at https://www.kff.org/womens-health-policy/report/beyond-the-numbers-access-to-reproductive-health-care-for-low-income-women-in-five-communities.

Key Findings from Case Study Interviews and a Focus Group of Low-Income Women Medicaid – Missouri did not expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Therefore, the income eligibility threshold for Medicaid in Missouri, less than $5,000/year for parents in a family of three, limits access to comprehensive coverage, including family planning services. State restrictions on Medicaid reimbursement and public funding for clinics that also offer or are affiliated with abortion providers affect the availability of services in the community. The need for pre-authorization and limitations on reimbursement for long-acting methods of contraception, such as intrauterine devices (IUDs) and implants, also limit access to these methods for low-income women.

– Missouri did not expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Therefore, the income eligibility threshold for Medicaid in Missouri, less than $5,000/year for parents in a family of three, limits access to comprehensive coverage, including family planning services. State restrictions on Medicaid reimbursement and public funding for clinics that also offer or are affiliated with abortion providers affect the availability of services in the community. The need for pre-authorization and limitations on reimbursement for long-acting methods of contraception, such as intrauterine devices (IUDs) and implants, also limit access to these methods for low-income women. Provider distribution – Although interviewees say that there are several providers offering affordable family planning services, including contraception and STI services, the clinics are maldistributed and many are not easily accessible to some of the area’s most vulnerable populations who face transportation barriers. These inequities reportedly contribute to the severe racial and ethnic disparities in life expectancy and health outcomes in the area.

– Although interviewees say that there are several providers offering affordable family planning services, including contraception and STI services, the clinics are maldistributed and many are not easily accessible to some of the area’s most vulnerable populations who face transportation barriers. These inequities reportedly contribute to the severe racial and ethnic disparities in life expectancy and health outcomes in the area. Religious health systems – Religious views and a predominance of faith-based hospitals influence the availability of certain reproductive health services (e.g., sterilization) and comprehensive school-based sex education. While many individual providers associated with faith-based health systems inform patients about the full range of contraceptive choices, access to some methods requires going to a different provider, causing delays or extra steps.

– Religious views and a predominance of faith-based hospitals influence the availability of certain reproductive health services (e.g., sterilization) and comprehensive school-based sex education. While many individual providers associated with faith-based health systems inform patients about the full range of contraceptive choices, access to some methods requires going to a different provider, causing delays or extra steps. Contraceptive access – Interviewees and focus group participants say that for the most part, low-income women who want contraception can find a local provider where they can get it. Yet, some women still face challenges, for example with distance to a clinic. Several efforts are underway by local non-profits and providers to address cost, transportation, misinformation, and other barriers to the full range of contraceptive choices.

– Interviewees and focus group participants say that for the most part, low-income women who want contraception can find a local provider where they can get it. Yet, some women still face challenges, for example with distance to a clinic. Several efforts are underway by local non-profits and providers to address cost, transportation, misinformation, and other barriers to the full range of contraceptive choices. Abortion access – Abortion is highly restricted by state laws and regulatory enforcement actions. At the time the case study was conducted, only one clinic provided abortion services in Missouri, located in St. Louis. As a result, some women do not know where to go for abortion services, while others travel across the river to nearby clinics in Illinois, where there are fewer restrictions on abortion. Both women and providers cite Missouri’s 72-hour waiting period and rule that requires the same physician to perform the informed consent and the procedure as significant barriers to obtaining or staffing for abortion services.

Medicaid Coverage and Continuity

Missouri’s decision not to expand Medicaid, its policies restricting Medicaid reimbursement for providers that offer both contraception and abortion services, as well as the establishment of a state-funded family planning program that excludes providers who offer abortion services and their affiliates, have extensive implications for women’s access to sexual and reproductive health and maternity care. A temporary health care program for low-income adults in St. Louis helps fill some of the gaps in coverage and access to care.

Table 1: Missouri Medicaid Eligibility Policies and Income Limits Medicaid Expansion No Medicaid Family Planning Program No—Instead, Missouri operates an entirely state-funded program that provides family planning services to uninsured women ages 18-55 with incomes up to 206% FPL. Women losing Medicaid postpartum are also eligible Medicaid Income Eligibility for Childless Adults, 2019 0% FPL Medicaid Income Eligibility for Pregnant Women, 2019 305% FPL Medicaid Income Eligibility for Parents, 2019 21% FPL NOTE: The federal poverty level for a family of three in 2019 is $21,330.

SOURCE: KFF State Health Facts, Medicaid and CHIP Indicators.

Missouri chose not to adopt the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion. Medicaid enrollment has declined dramatically over the past year, causing coverage gaps and discontinuity of care for women and children. Missouri’s Medicaid program (Table 1), MO HealthNet, covers parents with incomes under 21% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL), and pregnant women up to 305% FPL under the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) “unborn child” option (Show-Me Healthy Babies). Adults who are not parents are not eligible unless they are low-income and seniors or have a disability. Missouri’s Women’s Health Services program provides family planning services for women ages 18-55 who are ineligible for full Medicaid, with incomes up to 206% FPL, as long as they seek care at a family planning provider that does not also offer abortion services. Coverage gaps for women who do not qualify for Medicaid or who lose coverage due to small changes in income disrupt continuity of care and create barriers to family planning and other health care services (Figure 2). MO HealthNet enrollment declined roughly 9.5% from May 2018 to May 2019 (Figure 3), the steepest drop in Medicaid and CHIP coverage across all states. Missouri’s state government argues this decline is due to improvement in the economy, but a study by the Center for Children and Families at the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute suggests it resulted at least in part from flawed redetermination processes.

“In a state with high rates of maternal mortality and unintended pregnancy, [lack of Medicaid expansion] undermines women’s ability to have LARC [long-acting reversible contraception] if she wants it.”

–Ob-Gyn at a St. Louis hospital

In St. Louis City and County, uninsured adults living at or below 100% FPL, who do not qualify for Medicaid, can apply for the Gateway to Health program, a federal demonstration program that provides temporary coverage. Benefits include primary care, generic prescriptions, substance use treatment, and specialty care referrals to contracted health centers. There are no premiums and copays are no more than $3.00.

Lack of Medicaid expansion creates barriers to postpartum care. Missouri’s Medicaid income eligibility threshold for parents (21% FPL) is considerably lower than for pregnant women (305% FPL). Pregnancy-related coverage ends 60 days after delivery, so many poor women whose incomes exceed the 21% FPL threshold for parents (roughly $4,500 a year for a family of three) lose coverage two months after delivery. Furthermore, women with incomes below the federal poverty level are not eligible for subsidies to purchase private coverage through the ACA’s health insurance marketplace, meaning that many poor women do not have a pathway to coverage and become uninsured. One provider lamented that they are only able to see women once they are pregnant, but then must “drop them when they lose coverage.” There is no automatic enrollment into the state-funded family planning program for women who lose full Medicaid coverage, leaving many low-income women without coverage for needed contraceptive services after they have a baby. Providers suggested that the Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in the area are positioned to provide ongoing care to women who lose their Medicaid coverage, but reported some FQHCs are facing steep financial challenges. In July 2019, the state announced plans to submit a Section 1115 Demonstration waiver to CMS that, if approved, would allow low-income women who have recently given birth and are diagnosed with a substance use disorder (SUD) to maintain coverage for SUD and related mental health treatment, including transportation to appointments, for up to 12 months following the end of their pregnancy benefits.

“You can’t optimize someone’s health care in nine months.”

–Dr. Melissa Tepe, VP/CMO, Affinia Healthcare

State policies bar Medicaid reimbursement for services obtained from providers who offer or are affiliated with abortion services. This reduces access to contraception for low-income women. To exclude abortion providers from participating in its Medicaid family planning program, in 2016, Missouri replaced its federal family planning waiver program with a state-funded family planning program called the Women’s Health Services Program. This program denies reimbursement to any organization that performs or counsels on abortion regardless of the other services that are provided. Additionally, in 2018, Missouri enacted legislation that denies Medicaid reimbursement to abortion facilities or their affiliates regardless of the other services that are provided.

Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region (PPSLR) had not received reimbursement for any of the Medicaid beneficiaries they served since July 2018, which makes up a significant portion of their budget. However, a state court judge ruled in June 2019 that Missouri unlawfully restricted Medicaid payments to abortion providers for non-abortion services and ordered the state to restore reimbursements to PPSLR. Medicaid reimbursement restrictions also create confusion among health care providers, which one interviewee suggested causes fewer providers to participate in the state family planning program even if they are qualified. Between June 2018 and May 2019, enrollment in the Women’s Health Services Program dropped by almost 12,000 members, or almost 19% (Figure 3).

These policies also threaten the financial stability of clinics that provide free or affordable contraception to low-income women, even if they do not provide abortion. For example, the Contraceptive Choice Center (C3), part of the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, was excluded from the state family planning program due to its affiliation with a hospital that provides abortions in cases of severe fetal anomalies or when a woman’s life is in danger.

The state’s Title X clinics may be strained after the Trump Administration’s new program rules are fully implemented. In addition to Medicaid, funds from the federal Title X family planning program support clinics that provide services to low-income women. In March 2019, the Trump Administration issued new rules barring Title X funding from organizations that provide or refer for abortion. At that time, a C3 clinic interviewee stated that should the new rules be implemented, the clinic may have to shut down entirely. Since the time of the interview, the rule has gone into effect and Planned Parenthood has withdrawn from Title X nationwide; the effect on C3 remains to be seen.

Focus group participants cited cost as a major barrier to health insurance coverage and care. Most focus group participants reported that they are getting their basic health needs met, but a few uninsured women are going without some types of health care such as preventive care, dental care, mental health services, or their preferred method of contraception. For uninsured women, the cost of birth control ranged from $25 to $48 per month. One focus group participant said she wanted to change methods but could not afford the $170 appointment to have her intrauterine device (IUD) removed, and another could not afford a tubal ligation she desired.

Initiative: Contraceptive CHOICE Center (C3) The Contraceptive Choice Center (C3) grew out of a cohort study that provided no-cost reversible contraception to almost 10,000 women in the St. Louis area over the course of 2-3 years. The goal was to increase uptake of long acting reversible contraception (LARC) and decrease unintended pregnancy using a patient-centered approach and comprehensive counseling. Program evaluation documented a reduction in teen pregnancy, births, and abortions in the cohort from 2006 to 2010. C3 is now a Title X grantee providing comprehensive gynecological and family planning services with sliding scale fees for low-income women. They receive 2,500-3,000 visits a year, with one third of patients uninsured, and a quarter covered by Medicaid. Most (60%) of their patients are below 100% FPL and qualify for care at no cost.

Provider Distribution and Religious Health Systems

Provider distribution remains a problem in the St. Louis area, especially in low-income areas, and the prevalence of faith-based hospitals may cause delays in care. While overall there are sufficient numbers of providers offering affordable contraceptive and pregnancy-related care, maldistribution of providers translates into access problems for many women.

While interviewees reported there are enough providers of publicly-funded contraception within the city limits, they do not feel that they are distributed equitably throughout the county. Interviewees identified provider shortages in North City and North County, areas that are majority low-income and African American, and in other pockets of poverty throughout the county. There are four Title X providers in St. Louis, but there is no public hospital in the area; this need is primarily filled by private or faith-based hospitals. Some reported that there is also a lack of providers trained in long acting reversible contraception (LARC) insertion in publicly funded clinics.

Several health care leaders stated that there is insufficient capacity to meet the demand for sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment in the face of high and increasing rates of syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea. Following nationwide trends, rates of STIs are increasing in St. Louis, with the highest prevalence among people living with HIV, African Americans, and youth ages 16 to 24. Access to STI testing and treatment is limited by a lack of affordable providers and decreasing federal and state funding. After the city health department closed its STI clinics in the early 2000’s, the county clinic in North County became the only public provider in the area, with lines out the door on most of their STI clinic days. Focus group participants reported that men in particular are not receiving adequate STI testing and treatment services because they are not as connected with the health system and usually ineligible for Medicaid. Therefore, most are not getting preventive care or education about STI prevention, which reduces the likelihood they will seek treatment if they have an infection.

Interviewees and focus group participants felt that there was generally an adequate supply of providers for pregnancy and postpartum services in the St. Louis region and that access was better than in the rest of state. Overall, women participating in the focus group participants reported having positive experiences at the hospitals where they received maternity care and felt their physicians understood their cultural beliefs. They also reported their physicians discussed contraceptive options with them during the 6-week postpartum visit. The County Health Department is a service site for the Nurse Family Partnership program, one of the local programs that makes home visits to low-income first-time mothers and has been effective in improving the utilization of contraceptives during the postpartum period.

Religious health systems do not offer most methods of contraception, but clinicians affiliated with those systems often refer to other providers for a broader range of options. Most focus group participants had received care from one of the area’s many Catholic hospitals, and they did not report any significant impact on their reproductive health care. Although they knew that these hospitals would not perform tubal ligations, they said that their physicians shared information about contraceptive methods and would provide referrals to other hospitals or clinics where they could obtain these services. None of the women knew that there was a non-religiously affiliated hospital in the area. Community stakeholders similarly reported that individual providers affiliated with religious health systems may refer to other providers for contraceptive services not permitted by their institution.