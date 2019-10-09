menu

The Status of Participation in the Title X Federal Family Planning Program


Published: Oct 09, 2019

New regulations issued by the federal Office of Population Affairs (OPA) in March 2019 prohibit Title X clinics from providing abortion referrals, require physical separation of abortion services, and mandate prenatal care referrals for all pregnant women. These regulations have resulted in eight separate lawsuits against the regulations. Although a preliminary injunction initially blocked the regulations from being implemented, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the injunction and the rule became effective July 15, 2019. Title X grantees were required to submit a compliance plan to OPA on August 19, 2019, documenting the steps they will take to comply with the final rule.

Title X programs in several states, including Maine, Oregon, and Washington, have decided to either withdraw from Title X or put a hold on drawing down funds as the cases move through the federal district courts. The Title X program has been providing grants to 90 organizations, which fund 4,008 clinics across the country. Planned Parenthood as an organization formally withdrew from the program on August 19th, a decision that affects eight Planned Parenthood grantees and 410 Planned Parenthood clinics supported by Title X. An additional 629 clinics composed of city or state health departments, federally qualified health centers, and nonprofit organizations are no longer using Title X funds. These decisions affect all of the Title X clinics in Hawaii, Maine, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, and Washington and the majority of Title X clinics in Alaska, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, and New Hampshire.

The map and table below show the status of Title X sites by state as of October 9, 2019. This analysis is based on KFF analysis of the June 2019 listing of Title X sites available from the HHS Office of Population Affairs and public statements and news coverage regarding clinic and grantee participation in Title X. Additional grantees may end up withdrawing from the Title X program if OPA does not find the grantee’s submitted plan a good-faith effort to comply with the new Title X regulations. While most of the regulation is currently in effect, grantees are not required to adhere to the physical separation of separately financed abortion services requirement until March 4, 2020.

(Click here to view the interactive map in Tableau).
Status of Clinics That Were Receiving Title X Funds, by State (as of 10/9/2019) 
State Number of Title X Clinics (as of 6/2019) Number of Title X Clinics that are Planned Parenthood Clinics and Withdrawing Number of Other Title X Clinics No Longer Using Title X Funds Number of Title X Clinics with No Change
Total 4,008 410 629 2,969
Alabama 82 0 0 82
Alaska 6 4 0 2
Arizona 29 4 0 25
Arkansas 95 0 0 95
California 391 98 58 235
Colorado 74 0 2 72
Connecticut 24 11 6 7
Delaware 39 3 0 36
DC 31 1 0 30
Florida 157 3 6 148
Georgia 161 0 0 161
Hawaii 32 0 32 0
Idaho 45 1 0 44
Illinois 104 17 78 9
Indiana 35 7 0 28
Iowa 50 7 0 43
Kansas 59 1 0 58
Kentucky 136 0 0 136
Louisiana 71 0 0 71
Maine 52 4 48 0
Maryland 81 9 64 8
Massachusetts 94 4 45 45
Michigan 93 19 0 74
Minnesota 40 16 17 7
Mississippi 114 0 0 114
Missouri 71 5 0 66
Montana 34 5 0 29
Nebraska 40 0 0 40
Nevada 27 0 0 27
New Hampshire 19 5 6 8
New Jersey 49 23 0 26
New Mexico 67 0 0 67
New York 180 60 118 2
North Carolina 112 0 0 112
North Dakota 18 0 0 18
Ohio 82 17 0 65
Oklahoma 93 0 0 93
Oregon 95 9 86 0
Pennsylvania 228 24 0 204
Rhode Island 30 1 0 29
South Carolina 58 0 0 58
South Dakota 23 0 0 23
Tennessee 123 0 0 123
Texas 130 0 0 130
Utah 8 7 1 0
Vermont 11 11 0 0
Virginia 127 0 0 127
Washington 93 33 60 0
West Virginia 129 1 1 127
Wisconsin 54 0 0 54
Wyoming 12 0 1 11
NOTE: This analysis is based on KFF analysis of the June 2019 listing of Title X sites available from the HHS Office of Population Affairs and public statements and news coverage regarding clinic and grantee participation in Title X.

