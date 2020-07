Analysis of Recent National Trends in Medicaid and CHIP Enrollment

NOTES: 1. Data to calculate separate enrollment for adults and children are not available for AZ and DC. Children’s enrollment in TN was released starting May 2019 but was omitted from the US totals and change analysis because data were not available to total time periods examined. 2. OK voters approved a Medicaid expansion ballot measure on June 30, 2020 and requires expansion coverage to begin no later than July 1, 2021.

SOURCE: CMS, Medicaid & CHIP: Monthly Application and Eligibility Reports, as of July 23, 2020.