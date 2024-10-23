KFF commissioned Health Management Associates (HMA) to survey Medicaid directors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to identify and track trends in Medicaid spending, enrollment, and policy making. This is the 24th annual survey conducted at the beginning of the state fiscal year (FY) from FY 2002 through FY 2025. Additionally, ten mid-fiscal year surveys were conducted during FYs 2002-2004, 2009-2013, 2021, and 2022 when a large share of states were considering mid-year Medicaid policy changes due to state budget and revenue shortfalls and/or the COVID-19 pandemic. Findings from previous surveys are referenced in this report when they help to highlight current trends. Archived copies of past reports are available on the following page.

The KFF/HMA Medicaid survey on which this report is based was sent to state Medicaid directors in June 2024. The survey instrument (in Appendix) was designed to document policy actions in place in FY 2024 and implemented or planned for FY 2025 (which began for most states on July 1, 2024). The survey captures information consistent with previous surveys, particularly for provider payment rates, benefits and managed care, to provide some trend information. Each year, questions are added or revised to address current issues.

Medicaid directors and staff provided data for this report in response to a written survey followed by a set of focus groups with Medicaid officials in different roles (directors, deputy directors, chief financial officers, and medical directors) from various states. Overall, 50 states responded in mid-summer of 2024, though response rates for specific questions varied. The focus group discussions were an important part of the survey to record additional detail and context for state actions, priorities, and challenges noted in state survey responses. The District of Columbia is counted as a state for the purposes of this report, and the U.S. territories were not included in this analysis, given differences in the financing structure of their programs.

The survey does not attempt to catalog all Medicaid policies in place for each state. This report highlights certain policies in place in state Medicaid programs in FY 2024 and policy changes implemented or planned for FY 2025. Experience has shown that adopted policies are sometimes delayed or not implemented for reasons related to legal, fiscal, administrative, systems, or political considerations, or due to delays in approval from CMS. At the end of FY 2024 and heading into FY 2025, states were wrapping up the unwinding of the pandemic-related continuous enrollment provision, focusing on an array of other priorities, and facing uncertainty about the stability of state revenues as well as the outcome of the November elections.