Jada Raphael

Research Associate, Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured

Jada Raphael is a Research Associate with KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured. In this role, she conducts research and policy analysis related to health insurance coverage and access to care for low-income populations with a focus on Medicaid managed care. Jada graduated from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill with a B.S.P.H in Health Policy & Management and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Health Policy at Johns Hopkins University.

