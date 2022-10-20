Jada Raphael is a Research Associate with KFF’s Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured. In this role, she conducts research and policy analysis related to health insurance coverage and access to care for low-income populations with a focus on Medicaid managed care. Jada graduated from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill with a B.S.P.H in Health Policy & Management and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Health Policy at Johns Hopkins University.