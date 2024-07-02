PEPFAR Policy Resource Hub – PEPFAR Legislation
This page includes PEPFAR’s authorizing legislation and is part of the KFF PEPFAR Policy Resource Hub.
- Consolidation of PEPFAR authorizing legislation in U.S. Code: 22 USC Chapter 83: United States Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria
- 2024: Extension of Certain Requirements of PEPFAR (“PEPFAR Short-Term Extension”); pages 393-394
- 2018: PEPFAR Extension Act of 2018 (“The PEPFAR Extension Act”)
- 2013: PEPFAR Stewardship and Oversight Act of 2013 (“The PEPFAR Stewardship Act”)
- 2008: Tom Lantos and Henry J. Hyde United States Global Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Reauthorization Act of 2008 (“The Lantos-Hyde Act”)
- 2003: United States Leadership Against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Act of 2003 (“The Leadership Act”)