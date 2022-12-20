PEPFAR Policy Resource Hub – PEPFAR Strategy Documents
This page includes official PEPFAR strategy documents and is part of the KFF PEPFAR Policy Resource Hub.
- 2022 – PEPFAR’s Five-year Strategy: Fulfilling America’s Promise to End the HIV/AIDS Pandemic by 2030
- 2022 – Reimagining PEPFAR’s Strategic Direction: Fulfilling America’s Promise to End the HIV/AIDS Pandemic by 2030
- 2021 – Development of the Next PEPFAR Strategy: Vision 2025
- 2021 – Guiding Principles for the Next Phase of PEPFAR
- 2017 – Strategy for Accelerating HIV/AIDS Epidemic Control (2017-2020)
- 2014 – PEPFAR 3.0: Controlling the Epidemic: Delivering on the Promise of an AIDS-Free Generation
- 2012 – PEPFAR Blueprint: Creating an AIDS-Free Generation
- 2009 – The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief: Five-Year Strategy
- 2009 – The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief: Five-Year Strategy Annex: PEPFAR’s Contributions to the Global Health Initiative
- 2004 – The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief: U.S. Five-Year Global HIV/AIDS Strategy